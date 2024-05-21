Do Penelope And Eloise Become Friends Again? Bridgerton Boss Teases Season 3 Ending

Bridgerton showrunner teases Penelope and Eloise's friendship at the end of season 3. Picture: Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

What did Penelope write about Eloise in Bridgerton season 2? Here's how and why Lady Whistledown exposed Eloise and why she fell out with Penelope.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Penelope and Colin this. Colin and Penelope that... Everyone knows that the real Bridgerton love story we should all be focusing on in season 3 is that of our favourite besties Penelope and Eloise, and whether or not they'll be friends again.

Ever since they were introduced in season 1, Penelope and Eloise's beautiful friendship – brought to life by Nicola Coughlan and Claudia Jessie – has been one of the standout relationships on the show. But in season 2, things took a turn when Eloise basically 'broke up' with Penelope after discovering her identity as Lady Whistledown.

In season 3, the former friends are no longer on speaking terms (Eloise even finds a new bestie in Cressida), but it's clear that they both miss each other.

The season 3 part 2 trailer shows Eloise confronting Penelope over her Whistledown alter ego shortly after learning of her engagement to her brother Colin. But what happens next? Will the duo become friends again? What happens between Penelope and Eloise in the books? Here's what you need to know ahead of the second half of season 3.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Bridgerton season 3 and the books!

Penelope and Eloise's fall out explained: Do they become friends again?

What did Penelope write about Eloise in Lady Whistledown's column? Picture: Netflix

What did Penelope write about Eloise in Lady Whistledown's papers?

As we all know, Penelope doesn't hold back about anyone when she's writing as Lady Whistledown. It doesn't matter if they're her own family members or those dearest to her... she'll spill everything, whatever the cost.

In season 2, we see that a distraught Pen ends up writing about Eloise in a bid to debunk Queen Charlotte's speculation that Eloise is the one behind the papers. Eloise is concerned that her involvement with Theo from the printer shop might bring him harm after they were spotted together by one of the Queen's footmen.

Here's exactly what Penelope writes about Eloise in Lady Whistledown's column from season 2 episode 7:

"Should our lives be distilled down to the sum total of our choices, then miss Eloise Bridgerton has certain made a dangerous, perhaps ruinous one. For she's apparently been associating unchaperoned with improper company – political radicals, in fact.

It might be that the young miss spent a great deal of time considering her decisions, or perhaps they were made in haste. Whatever the case may be, we all must remember... As one makes one's bed, so one must lie in it."

After a fleeting gossipy comment made at a ball, Eloise realises who Penelope is and confronts her about it, furious that Pen has betrayed her trust and published things she told her in confidence.

What happens to Penelope and Eloise in the books? Do they become friends again? Picture: Netflix

Do Penelope and Eloise become friends again? Here's what happens in the books

Well, interestingly enough, Penelope and Eloise never actually fall out in the books. Their feud does not exist, and was added to the series as a brand new storyline in season 2.

At this point in the TV series, only two people know about Lady Whistledown's identity: Madame Delacroix and Eloise. Colin actually finds out about Lady Whistledown before Eloise does in the books.

Her identity is discovered by Colin in Book 4, Romancing Mister Bridgerton, and it's not until Cressida decides to blackmail Penelope that the rest of the family find out who Whistledown actually is.

Per PopSugar, Eloise and Penelope actually only address the big Whistledown reveal in the second epilogue to Romancing Mister Bridgerton. Penelope and Eloise's books happen at the same time, and Eloise actually left town before the ton found out about Lady Whistledown. Penelope eventually confesses to Eloise, but it turns out she already knows thanks to Hyacinth!

Instead of being mad about it, book Eloise tells Penelope how proud she is of her. Bless!

Bridgerton season 3 part 2 trailer teases the reveal of Lady Whistledown

Will Penelope and Eloise be friends again in Bridgerton season 3?

For those dying to hear some good news about Peneloise becoming besties again at the end of season 3, showrunner Jess Brownell has teased what we can expect.

Describing their relationship arc as the "secondary love story of the season," Jess told The Hollywood Reporter: "I think in the first half, Eloise felt very strongly about creating a distance from Penelope, and that was really fertile ground for us creatively, because both of these characters have really relied on each other for two seasons, and we wanted to see what growth could come from each of them individually without the safety blanket of having their best friend around all the time."

"By the time we get to the back half though, they’re on much more of a collision course, because there’s the situation with Colin and Penelope," she continued. "So, things become a bit more head-on at that point. Anything could happen."

She added: "While it was important for us to see what growth could happen from each of them while they were separate, we’re very invested in happy endings. So, what exactly that looks like, I’ll leave to be seen."

So there you have it! Whether it happens in season 3 part 2 or later down the line, it looks like peace will be restored between our favourite Bridgerton besties.

Read more about Bridgerton here:

Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.