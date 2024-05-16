Who Does Francesca Marry In Bridgerton? John Stirling Is Introduced In Season 3

Who does Francesca Bridgerton marry in the Bridgerton books? John Stirling makes first appearance
Who does Francesca Bridgerton marry in the Bridgerton books? John Stirling makes first appearance. Picture: Netflix
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Does Francesca Bridgerton marry John Stirling? Here's what happens in Francesca's book with husband John and Michael Stirling.

Bridgerton season 3 sees Francesca Bridgerton take on a much bigger role in the Netflix series, and her love interest has officially just been introduced. If you haven't read the books, the importance of John Stirling might have passed you by...

Francesca Bridgerton (played by Hannah Dodd who replaces Ruby Stokes) is the focus of Julia Quinn's sixth Bridgerton book, When He Was Wicked. Her love story is not as straight forward as some of her siblings, and it also features a very tragic event that completely turns her life upside down.

Fans have described Francesca's book as a much more intense and deeper story, with absolutely sizzling chemistry and incredible sexual tension.

Based on the Netflix series timeline, Francesca's love story might be a few years away from hitting out screens. But for those who can't wait and want to know what happens in her book, here's what you need to know about who Francesca Bridgerton marries.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Francesca Bridgerton's book!

Who does Francesca Bridgerton marry in the Bridgerton books?

Who does Francesca Bridgerton marry in the books?
Who does Francesca Bridgerton marry in the books? Picture: Netflix

Francesca Bridgerton's husband: Who is John Stirling in Bridgerton?

After debuting in society, Francesca meets John Stirling, the 8th Earl of Kilmartin. The two then fall in love and get married, but they don't have any children together. Unfortunately, tragedy soon strikes when John suddenly dies and leaves Francesca widowed.

John Stirling is introduced in Bridgerton season 3 (played by Victor Alli) as a potential suitor for Francesca. During her first year on the marriage mart, Francesca meets several suitors but none of them are quite the right match her for quiet personality. One night, she meets John and the two form an instant connection.

Viewers only get to see glimpses of the start of their relationship, but Part 2 will likely delve more into Francesca's feelings about him and see their relationship develop a little more.

Does Francesca Bridgerton marry John Stirling? Here's what happens in the books
Does Francesca Bridgerton marry John Stirling? Here's what happens in the books. Picture: Netflix

Francesca Bridgerton's husband: Who is Michael Stirling in Bridgerton?

The other half of Francesca's story involves Michael Stirling, John's cousin. Michael is a rake by all accounts, and is – you guessed it! – completely in love with Francesca.

At first, Francesca does not reciprocate these feelings because she is married to, and in love with, John. She counts Michael as a dear cousin, friend and confidant, and nothing more.

However, when John suddenly dies, Francesca, turns to Michael for much needed support. Michael begins to feel guilty because of his feelings, but after the two share their first kiss, they both realise that their relationship is about to change forever.

Francesca ends up running away to Scotland because she feels like she has betrayed John's memory. Michael follows her, determined to win her over but he fails at first. He then seduces her, pulling out all the stops and convinces her that their feelings for each other are not something to feel guilty or ashamed of, but something that should be cherished instead.

Francesca and Michael get married and eventually have two children, John (named after her first husband) and Janet.

Michael will likely not be introduced in the Netflix series until Francesca's story takes centre stage. So stay tuned, and watch this space... Francesca's story is only just beginning!

