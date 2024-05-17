On Air Now
17 May 2024, 17:17
Hannah Dodd replaced Ruby Stokes as Francesca Bridgerton in season 3, but who is Hannah, how old is she and who are her parents? Let’s get to know the actress.
Bridgerton season 3 has brought more romance, with Colin (Luke Newton) and Penelope (Nicola Coughlan), more incredible orchestral pop songs and more gossip from Lady Whistledown.
It’s also introduced us to a grown-up Francesca Bridgerton, played by Hannah Dodd who replaced former actress Ruby Stokes on the show.
Francesca takes a leading role for season 3, as she’s dubbed the ‘diamond of the season’ by Queen Charlotte. But who is the actress who plays her? Here’s everything you need to know about Hannah Dodd including her age, height, where she's from and what else she's been in.
Hannah is an actress and model from Colchester who has also trained as a dancer. At school, she starred in musicals such as Grease, Little Shop of Horrors and We Will Rock You.
She was signed to Select Model Management at 16 years old and used the money from her career, having worked with brands like Primark, Topshop and Burberry, to pay for her dance training.
Hannah graduated from the London Studio Centre in 2017 with a Bachelor of Arts in Theatre Dance.
Hannah is 29 years old, her birthday is 17th May 1995.
Hannah hasn’t spoken publicly about her romantic life, although it seems there are no signs of a boyfriend on her Instagram. She’s thought to currently be single, but has been linked to singer Sam Fender in the past.
According to the tabloids, Sam slid into Hannah’s DMs in 2022 but it’s not known how long they dated for.
Hannah’s parents are Graham and Sue Dodd, they have two other children, Alice and Will, who, by the looks of Hannah’s Instagram, she is extremely close with.
Hannah has starred in a number of TV shows and films you may have already seen, including:
Hannah is 5’7”, according to her modelling portfolio.
