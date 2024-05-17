Hannah Dodd Fact File Including Age, Height, Boyfriend And More

Bridgerton season 3 introduced Hannah Dodd as Francesca. Picture: Getty/Netflix

By Kathryn Knight

Hannah Dodd replaced Ruby Stokes as Francesca Bridgerton in season 3, but who is Hannah, how old is she and who are her parents? Let’s get to know the actress.

Bridgerton season 3 has brought more romance, with Colin (Luke Newton) and Penelope (Nicola Coughlan), more incredible orchestral pop songs and more gossip from Lady Whistledown.

It’s also introduced us to a grown-up Francesca Bridgerton, played by Hannah Dodd who replaced former actress Ruby Stokes on the show.

Francesca takes a leading role for season 3, as she’s dubbed the ‘diamond of the season’ by Queen Charlotte. But who is the actress who plays her? Here’s everything you need to know about Hannah Dodd including her age, height, where she's from and what else she's been in.

Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton with Penelope Bridgerton (Nicola Coughlan). Picture: Netflix

Who is Hannah Dodd, how old is she?

Hannah is an actress and model from Colchester who has also trained as a dancer. At school, she starred in musicals such as Grease, Little Shop of Horrors and We Will Rock You.

She was signed to Select Model Management at 16 years old and used the money from her career, having worked with brands like Primark, Topshop and Burberry, to pay for her dance training.

Hannah graduated from the London Studio Centre in 2017 with a Bachelor of Arts in Theatre Dance.

Hannah is 29 years old, her birthday is 17th May 1995.

Hannah Dodd took over as Francesca Bridgerton for season 3. Picture: Netflix

Does Hannah Dodd have a boyfriend?

Hannah hasn’t spoken publicly about her romantic life, although it seems there are no signs of a boyfriend on her Instagram. She’s thought to currently be single, but has been linked to singer Sam Fender in the past.

According to the tabloids, Sam slid into Hannah’s DMs in 2022 but it’s not known how long they dated for.

Who are Hannah Dodd’s parents?

Hannah’s parents are Graham and Sue Dodd, they have two other children, Alice and Will, who, by the looks of Hannah’s Instagram, she is extremely close with.

Hannah Dodd at the Bridgerton season 3 premiere. Picture: Getty

What else has Hannah Dodd been in?

Hannah has starred in a number of TV shows and films you may have already seen, including:

Bridgerton as Francesca

Enola Holmes 2 as Sarah Chapman

Flowers in the Attic: The Origin

Anatomy of a Scandal as young Sophie

Eternals as Sandra

Find Me in Paris as Thea Raphael

Pandora as Councillor Jennifer

Harlots as Sophia Fitzwilliam

Fighting with My Family as Townie #2

What is Hannah Dodd’s height?

Hannah is 5’7”, according to her modelling portfolio.

