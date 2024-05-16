Who Does Hyacinth Bridgerton Marry? Here’s What Happens In The Books

Who does Hyacinth Bridgerton marry in the Bridgerton books? Picture: Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

Who is Hyacinth Bridgerton's husband in the books? Here's what you need to know about Gareth St. Clair.

Bridgerton season 3 might have only just come out, but Netflix are already plotting and planning ahead to turn each book in Julia Quinn's novel series into its own season.

Back in April, executive producers Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers confirmed that they were committed to bringing all eight seasons of the show to Netflix. That means viewers will (one day!) get to see Hyacinth's (Florence Hunt) and Gregory's (Will Tilston) love stories played out on screen.

Should the show stick to the release order of the books, Hyacinth's love story, 'It's In His Kiss', will arrive first out of the two.

Hyacinth's book sees the youngest Bridgerton child fall in love with a family friend, and their whole love story is set against the backdrop of a family jewel heist. Here's everything you need to know about who Hyacinth Bridgerton marries in the Bridgerton books.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for the Bridgerton books!

Who does Hyacinth marry in the Bridgerton books?

Hyacinth Bridgerton marries Gareth St. Clair, Lady Danbury's grandson. Picture: Netflix

Hyacinth Bridgerton husband: Who is Gareth St. Clair?

In her book, Hyacinth Bridgerton marries Gareth St. Clair. Gareth is Lady Danbury’s grandson and Gregory Bridgerton’s best friend.

After four years on the marriage mart, Hyacinth finds herself with several failed proposals and no one taking her fancy. Lady Danbury believes her grandson might be a good match for Hyacinth but she’s not convinced. The two later join forces on a mission/jewel heist as they attempt to translate Gareth’s paternal grandmother’s diary, and Hyacinth realises that she kind of likes him.

The Bridgerton family, led by Violet, encourage Hyacinth to explore a match with Gareth after noticing sparks between the pair. Over time, Gareth finds himself falling for Hyacinth, too. They spend a lot of time together, and eventually Gareth asks Anthony for permission to marry her. He accepts, Gareth proposes and Hyacinth says yes.

After overcoming a few hiccups in their relationship relating to Gareth’s father and the way he treats Gareth, the two eventually marry and have two children: George and Isabella.

Gregory and Hyacinth's Bridgerton books will be turned into their own Netflix seasons. Picture: Netflix

Will Florence Hunt play Hyacinth Bridgerton in her future season?

It'll be quite some time before viewers get to see Florence Hunt take centre stage in Hyacinth's own season. 'It's In His Kiss' is the seventh book out of eight, with Gregory's story rounding out the full set.

But yes, based on what the cast have shared about the future seasons, it sounds like both Florence and Will Tilston (Gregory) will get to lead their own seasons when the time comes.

If the Netflix series follows the order of the books, and the show sticks to a some-what yearly release schedule, then we'll likely see Hyacinth's season at some point in 2030, at the earliest. Maybe even after that! Florence herself is currently 17-years-old, which means she'll be in her mid-twenties by the time her season rolls around.

Thankfully, it sounds like the Bridgerton team and Netflix themselves are in it for the long haul. So if you're in line for Hyacinth Bridgerton's love story, stay in line! It's coming!

