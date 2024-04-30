Bridgerton Bosses "Committed" To Making All 8 Seasons At Netflix

Will there be 8 seasons of Bridgerton? Picture: Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

Bridgerton is based on eight novels in Julia Quinn's book series, but will they all be turned into their own Netflix seasons?

Bridgerton fans, Lady Whistledown stans and residents of the Ton, we come bearing good news. Great news, in fact.

Bridgerton has already proven to be an absolute smash at Netflix, becoming one of the most viewed – and talked about – series of all time on the streaming service. Season 3 is now just days away from being released, and season 4 has already been renewed.

When season 4 eventually drops, it will mark the half way point in the series. And by all accounts, it sounds like Netflix and the people behind Bridgerton are very confident that all eight Bridgerton siblings will eventually get their own season. So, if you're excited for Hyacinth and Gregory's love stories to be told on screen, you might be in luck!

Here's what the likes of executive producer Shonda Rhimes and former showrunner Chris Van Dusen have revealed about adapting all of Julia Quinn's books for the screen.

Will there be 8 seasons of Bridgerton on Netflix?

Bridgerton team are "committed" to bringing all eight books to life on screen. Picture: Alamy

Back in 2020, in an interview with Collider, creator and former showrunner Chris Van Dusen revealed that he would love to do eight seasons of the show, for all eight books in the series.

"I feel like the first season was primarily about Daphne and her love story with Simon," he said. "But, this being a family of eight children and there being eight books, I would love to be able to focus and really tell stories and love stories for all the Bridgerton siblings. For each character, for sure."

Producing partners Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers have also confirmed that they are committed to bringing all eight seasons to Netflix.

Speaking to Variety, Betsy said: "I’ll be a granny gumming my food, but we want to make sure that there’s ‘Bridgerton’ for all of us who love it."

Watch the Bridgerton cast read the sex scenes from The Duke & I book

How many seasons of Bridgerton will there be?

Based on how hugely successful the series has been so far, it's almost certain that Bridgerton will run for many, many more seasons yet.

Season 4 is set to begin filming at some point this year, according to reports. While they haven't been officially renewed yet, season 5 and 6 are also more than likely to be on the cards. Based on the teasers for season 3, it looks like Francesca's story (which is Book 6) is starting to play a larger role in the series.

Looking even further into the future, seasons 7 and 8, which will likely focus on the youngest Bridgerton siblings Gregory and Hyacinth, will also eventually make their way onto the streaming platform.

Again, there's no official confirmation from Netflix that all eight Bridgerton books will be turned into their own season just yet but it certainly sounds like everyone is on board to make it happen.

Bridgerton season 3 has skipped ahead to follow Penelope and Colin's romance from Book 4. Picture: Alamy

What happens in the Bridgerton books? (Spoilers, obviously!)

The Bridgerton book series consists of eight novels about each of the Bridgerton siblings, and one final epilogue novel ('The Bridgertons: Happily Ever After') that details what happened to the family after the events of the books.

While seasons 1 and 2 followed the first two books in the series, season 3 deviated from the timeline and dived into Colin and Penelope's love story instead. Book 3, which focuses on Benedict, has been pushed back to allow the character to be explored.

Speaking to ET ahead of the Bridgerton season 2 launch, Shonda confirmed that the series may not follow Julia Quinn's book order: "There's eight Bridgerton siblings, so we're planning on following each one of the siblings' romantic stories. We're not necessarily going in order but we are going to be seeing each of the siblings and their stories."

Shonda Rhimes explains why there's less sex in Bridgerton season 2

Here's what happens in each of the books, and which of the Bridgerton siblings they focus on:

• 'The Duke & I' is about Daphne and Simon's fake-relationship-turned-love-story. (This was the main storyline for season 1.)

• 'The Viscount Who Loved Me' is about Anthony Bridgerton and his relationship with Kate Sheffield (Sharma in the Netflix series) and her sister Edwina. (This was the main storyline for season 2.)

• 'An Offer From A Gentleman' is about Benedict and his quest to track down Sophie Beckett, a girl he meets at a masquerade ball.

• 'Romancing Mr. Bridgerton' is about Colin and Penelope Featherington's will-they-won't-they relationship. (This is the storyline for season 3.)

• 'To Sir Phillip, With Love' is about Eloise and her surprise relationship with Sir Phillip.

• 'When He Was Wicked' is about Francesca and her relationship with Michael Stirling, the cousin of her late husband.

• 'It's in His Kiss' is about Hyacinth and a man called Gareth St. Clair.

• 'On the Way to the Wedding' is about Gregory and his relationships with Hermione Watson and her best friend Lady Lucinda Abernathy.

Read more from Capital Buzz here:

Nicholas Galitzine Paints A Portrait While Answering Chaotic Questions | The Idea of You

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.