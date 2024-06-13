Who Is Michaela Stirling In Bridgerton? Francesca's Michael Stirling Book Change Explained

Bridgerton changes Francesca's love interest from Michael Stirling to Michaela Stirling. Picture: Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

Bridgerton season 3 part 2 introduces Michaela Stirling – but who does Francesca Bridgerton end up with in the books? Does Francesca marry Michael Stirling? Who is Michaela? Here's your explainer.

So, you've watched Bridgerton season 3's final episode and now you're wondering... Who is Michaela Stirling? Is she in the books? How does she relate to John and Francesca? Well... here's your answer.

And be warned: there are MAJOR Bridgerton season 3 and book 6 spoilers ahead!

For many years now, Bridgerton bosses have stressed that the hugely popular Netflix series will not necessarily stick to the book order, or the book's pairings. As we've seen in recent seasons, new characters have been introduced as potential love matches for our Bridgerton siblings, including season 3's Lady Tilley Arnold (with Benedict), Lord Debling (with Penelope) and even season 2's Theo (with Eloise).

Now, it looks like Bridgerton's biggest and most major change is upon us thanks to Michaela Stirling. But how does she play into Francesca and John's love story and why is it different to the books? Here's everything we know so far based on her brief appearance in the final episode.

Again, MAJOR spoilers ahead...

Who is Michaela Stirling in Bridgerton? Is she in the books?

Is Michaela Stirling in the Bridgerton books? Francesca's love story has changed in the Netflix show. Picture: Netflix

Who does Francesca Bridgerton end up with in the books?

In the final episode of Bridgerton season 3, a brand new character named Michaela Stirling is introduced by John Stirling, Francesca's new husband.

Michaela is John Stirling's cousin, who will be travelling with John, Francesca and Eloise to Scotland. She enthusiastically introduces herself, and Francesca becomes quite flustered by her arrival, tripping over her words.

Book readers will instantly know who Michaela is, and understand what the introduction of Michaela means for the future of the series. 'Michaela' does not actually exist in the Bridgerton books... but her male counterpart Michael does.

Michaela is actually a gender-flipped version of the Michael Stirling character. In Francesca's book, When He Was Wicked, Michael Stirling is John's first cousin who eventually becomes Francesca's second husband following the death of John.

Now it appears as though Francesca will find love with Michaela following her husband's tragic death, and Bridgerton will finally include it's first same-sex major couple.

To read more about Francesca's book and her relationship with Michael, you can find a spoiler-heavy, brief synopsis here.

Bridgerton season 3 part 2 trailer teases the reveal of Lady Whistledown

Why did they change Michael Stirling to Michaela Stirling in Bridgerton?

Showrunner Jess Brownell has now explained why they decided to gender-flip Francesca's love interest. Speaking to Glamour, she explained that it all stemmed from Francesca's feelings about how she feels different, and how people in the queer community – including Jess herself – can relate to that.

"I felt like there was fertile ground thematically in her book to nod toward telling a queer story," Jess adds. "There are also some elements of her story that allow us to make sure we can tell a pretty happy ending for Francesca and Michaela. I was important for me in telling a main queer story for us to be able to give them a happily ever after, as we have with every other couple."

Bridgerton season 3 introduces John Stirling's cousin Michaela – known as Michael in the books. Picture: Netflix

Elaborating on John's role in Francesca's love story, she added: "I know people are really resonating with that relationship, as do I. We love that relationship in the writer's room. I just want to say that I don't think that the reveal of Francesca's future queerness negates what she has with John."

"I personally don't believe in a hierarchy of relationships. Every relationship is different, and lots of different kinds of love are valid," she continued. "The kind of love she has for John is very real. It's much more based on companionship and friendship and respect and shared interests than it is perhaps on passion. But passion is just one element of a relationship. Going forward, I'm hopeful to tell a very nuanced story about Francesca having two great loves in her life."

Alongside Benedict, who sparked up a romantic relationship with Lady Tilley Arnold and Paul Suarez in season 3, it's clear that Francesca will now be at the forefront of one of Bridgerton's first major queer romances. (It's currently unclear if season 4 will focus on Benedict or Francesca... or maybe even Eloise.)

Francesca's love story will now include Michaela Stirling, but we'll have to wait and see how the show plans to adjust the book's plot to fit the new character.

Who plays Michaela Stirling in Bridgerton season 3? Masali Baduza portrays Francesca's love interest. Picture: Getty

Who plays Michaela Stirling in Bridgerton? Meet Masali Baduza

Michaela Stirling is portrayed by South African actress Masali Baduza.

Months ago, fans clocked that several Bridgerton cast members began following Masali on Instagram, which then sparked a huge theory that she might be playing Benedict's book love interest Sophie. Now we know that she's actually playing Michaela!

Masali is currently best known for her roles in the 'Noughts + Crosses' TV series and The Woman King, in which she played Fumbe alongside Viola Davis, Lashana Lynch and Thuso Mbedu.

Speaking about her casting, Jess Brownell told Glamour: "We flew her out the moment we saw her tape to do a chemistry read with Hannah. She absolutely nailed it. I remember the moment Hannah met Masali. After Masali left, she said, 'Well, that's her.' Hannah could feel it."

"She is an incredible actress, and she and I have had a lot of talks about the weight and importance of her role," she added. "She's really stepped into it with wonderful energy. I can't wait for people to get to know her more. I'm just sad that people are only getting to meet her for those 10 seconds at the end of season three because she's incredible."

