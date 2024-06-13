Who Is Michaela Stirling In Bridgerton? Francesca's Michael Stirling Book Change Explained

13 June 2024, 14:40

Bridgerton changes Francesca's love interest from Michael Stirling to Michaela Stirling
Bridgerton changes Francesca's love interest from Michael Stirling to Michaela Stirling. Picture: Netflix
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Bridgerton season 3 part 2 introduces Michaela Stirling – but who does Francesca Bridgerton end up with in the books? Does Francesca marry Michael Stirling? Who is Michaela? Here's your explainer.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

So, you've watched Bridgerton season 3's final episode and now you're wondering... Who is Michaela Stirling? Is she in the books? How does she relate to John and Francesca? Well... here's your answer.

And be warned: there are MAJOR Bridgerton season 3 and book 6 spoilers ahead!

For many years now, Bridgerton bosses have stressed that the hugely popular Netflix series will not necessarily stick to the book order, or the book's pairings. As we've seen in recent seasons, new characters have been introduced as potential love matches for our Bridgerton siblings, including season 3's Lady Tilley Arnold (with Benedict), Lord Debling (with Penelope) and even season 2's Theo (with Eloise).

Now, it looks like Bridgerton's biggest and most major change is upon us thanks to Michaela Stirling. But how does she play into Francesca and John's love story and why is it different to the books? Here's everything we know so far based on her brief appearance in the final episode.

Again, MAJOR spoilers ahead...

Who is Michaela Stirling in Bridgerton? Is she in the books?

Is Michaela Stirling in the Bridgerton books? Francesca's love story has changed in the Netflix show
Is Michaela Stirling in the Bridgerton books? Francesca's love story has changed in the Netflix show. Picture: Netflix

Who does Francesca Bridgerton end up with in the books?

In the final episode of Bridgerton season 3, a brand new character named Michaela Stirling is introduced by John Stirling, Francesca's new husband.

Michaela is John Stirling's cousin, who will be travelling with John, Francesca and Eloise to Scotland. She enthusiastically introduces herself, and Francesca becomes quite flustered by her arrival, tripping over her words.

Book readers will instantly know who Michaela is, and understand what the introduction of Michaela means for the future of the series. 'Michaela' does not actually exist in the Bridgerton books... but her male counterpart Michael does.

Michaela is actually a gender-flipped version of the Michael Stirling character. In Francesca's book, When He Was Wicked, Michael Stirling is John's first cousin who eventually becomes Francesca's second husband following the death of John.

Now it appears as though Francesca will find love with Michaela following her husband's tragic death, and Bridgerton will finally include it's first same-sex major couple.

To read more about Francesca's book and her relationship with Michael, you can find a spoiler-heavy, brief synopsis here.

Bridgerton season 3 part 2 trailer teases the reveal of Lady Whistledown

Why did they change Michael Stirling to Michaela Stirling in Bridgerton?

Showrunner Jess Brownell has now explained why they decided to gender-flip Francesca's love interest. Speaking to Glamour, she explained that it all stemmed from Francesca's feelings about how she feels different, and how people in the queer community – including Jess herself – can relate to that.

"I felt like there was fertile ground thematically in her book to nod toward telling a queer story," Jess adds. "There are also some elements of her story that allow us to make sure we can tell a pretty happy ending for Francesca and Michaela. I was important for me in telling a main queer story for us to be able to give them a happily ever after, as we have with every other couple."

Bridgerton season 3 introduces John Stirling's cousin Michaela – known as Michael in the books
Bridgerton season 3 introduces John Stirling's cousin Michaela – known as Michael in the books. Picture: Netflix

Elaborating on John's role in Francesca's love story, she added: "I know people are really resonating with that relationship, as do I. We love that relationship in the writer's room. I just want to say that I don't think that the reveal of Francesca's future queerness negates what she has with John."

"I personally don't believe in a hierarchy of relationships. Every relationship is different, and lots of different kinds of love are valid," she continued. "The kind of love she has for John is very real. It's much more based on companionship and friendship and respect and shared interests than it is perhaps on passion. But passion is just one element of a relationship. Going forward, I'm hopeful to tell a very nuanced story about Francesca having two great loves in her life."

Alongside Benedict, who sparked up a romantic relationship with Lady Tilley Arnold and Paul Suarez in season 3, it's clear that Francesca will now be at the forefront of one of Bridgerton's first major queer romances. (It's currently unclear if season 4 will focus on Benedict or Francesca... or maybe even Eloise.)

Francesca's love story will now include Michaela Stirling, but we'll have to wait and see how the show plans to adjust the book's plot to fit the new character.

Who plays Michaela Stirling in Bridgerton season 3? Masali Baduza portrays Francesca's love interest
Who plays Michaela Stirling in Bridgerton season 3? Masali Baduza portrays Francesca's love interest. Picture: Getty

Who plays Michaela Stirling in Bridgerton? Meet Masali Baduza

Michaela Stirling is portrayed by South African actress Masali Baduza.

Months ago, fans clocked that several Bridgerton cast members began following Masali on Instagram, which then sparked a huge theory that she might be playing Benedict's book love interest Sophie. Now we know that she's actually playing Michaela!

Masali is currently best known for her roles in the 'Noughts + Crosses' TV series and The Woman King, in which she played Fumbe alongside Viola Davis, Lashana Lynch and Thuso Mbedu.

Speaking about her casting, Jess Brownell told Glamour: "We flew her out the moment we saw her tape to do a chemistry read with Hannah. She absolutely nailed it. I remember the moment Hannah met Masali. After Masali left, she said, 'Well, that's her.' Hannah could feel it."

"She is an incredible actress, and she and I have had a lot of talks about the weight and importance of her role," she added. "She's really stepped into it with wonderful energy. I can't wait for people to get to know her more. I'm just sad that people are only getting to meet her for those 10 seconds at the end of season three because she's incredible."

Read more about Bridgerton here:

WATCH: Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Disney Casts Live-Action Moana After Auliʻi Cravalho Steps Down From Role

Disney Casts Live-Action Moana After Auliʻi Cravalho Steps Down From Role

Joey Essex popularised the term 'reem'

Love Island Fans Have Resurfaced Joey Essex's Song 'Reem' And It's Hilarious

Love Island

Is Francesca Bridgerton gay or bisexual? Bridgerton's season 3 ending makes major change to her future

Is Francesca Gay In Bridgerton? How Season 3 Ending Sets Up Her Future Romance

MAFS Australia 2024 brought together some strong and interesting couples

Who’s Still Together From MAFS Australia 2024?

MAFS Australia's Lucinda and Timothy have fast become fan favourites.

Are Lucinda Light And Timothy Smith From MAFS Australia Still Together?

The expert paired Lucinda Light and Timothy Smith together in MAFS Australia 2024

What Happened To MAFS’ Timothy And Lucinda? From Besties To Blocked

These are the Love Island 2024 couples

Who Is Coupled Up On Love Island 2024? Every Couple Listed

Love Island

Is Benedict Gay Or Bisexual In Bridgerton? His Season 3 Storyline With Paul Suarez Explained

Is Benedict Gay Or Bisexual In Bridgerton? His Season 3 Storyline Explained

Ronnie Vint joined Love Island 2024 as part of the original cast

Is Love Island's Ronnie Vint Wearing A Wig?

Love Island

Video believed to be Harriett goes viral

Love Island Fans Think They've Discovered Old Dancing Video Of Harriett

Love Island

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits