Bridgerton Director Confirms Luke Newton Improvised 'Spicy' Carriage Scene Detail

20 May 2024, 16:04

Bridgerton director Andrew Ahn reveals detail Luke Newton added to carriage scene
Bridgerton director Andrew Ahn reveals detail Luke Newton added to carriage scene. Picture: ANDREA RENAULT/AFP via Getty Images, Netflix
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

That part of the carriage scene where Colin fixes Penelope's dress with only a couple of his fingers? That was all Luke Newton.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Bridgerton season 3's carriage scene between Colin and Penelope has been the talk of the ton social media ever since it was released – and for good reason!

The steamy moment, which now easily ranks among the steamiest moments of the entire show so far, happens right at the end of episode 4, just after Colin (Luke Newton) and Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) finally admit their feelings to each other during a carriage ride home.

The scene then sees the two act on those feelings... physically. After kissing each other, Colin pleasures Penelope for the first time with his fingers but before things can go further, the carriage stops. Colin then fixes Penelope's dress, but purposely doesn't use his index and middle finger.

The subtle detail sent fans into a meltdown, and now episode 4's director Andrew Ahn has revealed that was an acting choice that Luke Newton added to the scene himself.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Bridgerton season 3 part 1!

Luke Newton added detail where Colin fixes Penelope's dress without using his fingers in the carriage scene
Luke Newton added detail where Colin fixes Penelope's dress without using his fingers in the carriage scene. Picture: Netflix

Did Luke Newton improvise the carriage scene in Bridgerton?

While the carriage scene between Colin and Penelope was fully choreographed using intimacy coordinators, certain details appear to have been added by the actors in the moment. Colin's fingers adjusting Penelope's dress was one of them.

That very subtle moment was immediately clocked by viewers, several of whom hopped on to X/Twitter to ask for some Very Serious Investigative Journalism into the matter.

"I KNOW ITS SUCH AN INAPPROPRIATE QUESTION TO ASK BUT FOR THE SAKE OF JOURNALISM I NEED SOMEONE TO TAKE ONE FOR THE TEAM AND ASK WHO’S IDEA IT WAS TO HAVE COLIN FIX PENELOPE’S DRESS WITH ONLY A FEW FINGERS," one fan wrote.

Thankfully, director Andrew Ahn responded and confirmed that it was all thanks to Luke himself who added it into the scene without any direction.

"I wish I could take credit for this incredible moment of… physical authenticity, but I did not give this piece of direction. It was all Luke Newton!," Andrew wrote.

Alongside fans losing it over the reveal, others are also heaping praise on Luke for the attention to detail and level of commitment he brought to Colin in that very important moment of connection and trust between the two characters.

Both Luke and Nicola have spoken about how they wanted to do justice to the carriage scene because it's such an incredibly key moment for Colin and Penelope in the book. Based on what we've seen and what's been revealed so far, they've done exactly that and more.

Read more about Bridgerton here:

WATCH: Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Herre's how Colin find out that Penelope is Lady Whistledown

Does Colin Find Out Penelope Is Lady Whistledown in Bridgerton? Here's What Happens In The Books
Where is Maxton Hall set? The school is a real location you can visit

Where Is Maxton Hall Set? The School Is A Real Location You Can Visit

Nicola Coughlan opens up about refusing to lie about her age to book jobs

Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals She Was Told To Lie About Her Age To Get Acting Jobs

Eloise's romance with Sir Phillip Crane is featured in the fifth Bridgerton book

Who Does Eloise Marry In Bridgerton? Sir Phillip Crane Has Already Been Introduced

All the songs on the Bridgerton season three soundtrack

The Complete Bridgerton Season 3 Soundtrack And Tracklist

Everything we know about Bridget Jones 4, from the cast to the release date

Bridget Jones 4 Aka 'Mad About The Boy' Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot & More

How to watch Maxton Hall in the original language with English subtitles

How To Watch Maxton Hall In The Original Language With English Subtitles

Nicola Coughlan reveals hilarious behind-the-scenes mishap while filming carriage scene in Bridgerton

Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan And Luke Newton Reveal Hilarious 'Carriage Scene' Mishap

Who is Bridgerton's Claudia Jessie?

Bridgerton's Claudia Jessie Fact File - Age, TV Roles, Boyfriend & More

Bridgerton season 3 trailer teases Colin and Penelope's steamy mirror scene

Bridgerton Teases Colin and Penelope's Steamy Mirror Scene In Season 3 Part 2 Trailer

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits