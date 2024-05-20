Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan And Luke Newton Reveal Hilarious 'Carriage Scene' Mishap

Nicola Coughlan reveals hilarious behind-the-scenes mishap while filming carriage scene in Bridgerton. Picture: Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/WireImage, Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

"They were all looking at us in the monitors being like, 'What are they doing? What are they doing? What are they doing?!'"

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Has everyone recovered from Bridgerton season 3's carriage scene yet? No? Neither have we, tbh. Gonna need at least 3-5 business days to a) be normal about it, and b) get that violin cover of Pitbull's 'Give Me Everything' out of our heads.

In season 3, episode 4, Colin and Penelope's feelings for each other finally come to a head after Colin takes matters into his own hands and jumps in Penelope's carriage as she leaves the ball devastated after Lord Debling turns her down.

In the carriage, the two admit how they feel and finally act on their desires for each other. After a very heavy make-out session, Colin pleasures Penelope for the first time. The whole steamy scene is about 3 minutes long, and it's all anyone has been able to talk about since it aired.

Now, Nicola and Luke have spoken about the behind-the-scenes of what it was like to film that scene and they hilariously confessed that they were told to "stop" because they were too busy going for it to hear the director yell "cut!"

Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton didn't hear the director yell "Cut!" while filming the carriage scene. Picture: Netflix

"We had so much control, we felt really empowered," she said of filming the scene with Luke in an interview with The Today Show. "We knew what points we had to hit but it didn't feel stilted or choreographed. We just were like, I trust you, you trust me, let's make it the best it can be."

Nicola then revealed that they couldn't actually hear the director from within the carriage. So, they just decided for go for it, with the intent to bring that scene to life in a way that loyal book readers and fans of Polin would love.

But while they were going full out with Colin and Penelope's steamy session, the director was actually trying to tell them to stop.

"We didn't know though, they actually called 'Cut!' and we couldn't hear them," she confessed. "So they were all looking at us in the monitors being like, 'What are they doing? What are they doing? What are they doing?'"

She added: "And the director had to come over and be like, 'WHAT WERE YOU DOING!? I told you to stop!'"

Luke then added: "I think the last stop was like, 'STOOOOP!'"

Bridgerton season 3 part 2 trailer teases the reveal of Lady Whistledown

In another interview with Access Hollywood, Nicola recalled the moment when she began questioning why the scene was taking an unusually long time to film.

"The director was like, 'I'm gonna shout stop and that's when the carriage has stopped', and we were like, 'Great!'," she said. "So we were doing it, and going ahead and then you're like, 'This feels like it's quite long' and in my head I'm going, 'But maybe that's fine and it's for the edit' so we just kept going!"

She continued: "But then there was a moment when I was like, I think maybe I'll just go 'Oh my God, we're here!'"

In the end, episode 4 director Andrew Ahn had to run up to the carriage door to actually stop Luke and Nicola and tell them that they had cut.

Thankfully, the scene turned out perfectly and all that extra footage paid off big time with fans.

Read more about Bridgerton here:

Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.