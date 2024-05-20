Bridgerton Teases Colin and Penelope's Steamy Mirror Scene In Season 3 Part 2 Trailer

20 May 2024

Bridgerton season 3 trailer teases Colin and Penelope's steamy mirror scene
Bridgerton season 3 trailer teases Colin and Penelope's steamy mirror scene. Picture: Netflix
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

What is the 'mirror scene' in Bridgerton that everyone keeps talking about? Here's your first look in the new trailer for season 3 part 2.

If you thought Colin and Penelope's carriage scene was spicy, you haven't seen anything yet. Bridgerton season 3 part 2 is set to be released in the next few weeks, and the trailer for what's to come has sent fans into a meltdown.

In the short clip, Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan's Colin and Penelope can be seen standing in a room, getting very intimate with each other. If you've already read the Romancing Mister Bridgerton book, you'll know exactly what that moment is teasing... For those that haven't: It's the much-talked about and highly anticipated 'mirror scene'.

Nicola and Luke have already opened up about what it was like to film the "exposing" scene, but what actually happens in it? Is it actually a sex scene? Will it be different from the books?

If you're looking for spoilers, or simply want to know whether or not you should watch that scene with your parents in the same room (nope – don't do it!), here's what you need to know.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Bridgerton!

Bridgerton season 3 part 2 trailer teases the reveal of Lady Whistledown

What is the 'mirror scene' in Bridgerton?

We won't know for sure how the mirror scene plays out in the show until it's released, but based on what we've seen so far, and what Luke and Nicola have shared about it, it sounds like it might be a little more elevated than what's on the page in the book.

In the book, the mirror scene takes place after Colin and Penelope get engaged. Before they're about to have sex for the first time, Colin shares a very spicy fantasy with Penelope. The book excerpt reads:

"I want to see you sitting up,'" he groaned, "so I can see them full and lovely and large. And then I want to crawl behind you and cup you." His lips found her ear and his voice dropped to a whisper. "And I want to do it in front of a mirror.""Now?" she squeaked. He seemed to consider that for a moment, then shook his head. "Later," he said, and then repeated it in a rather resolute tone. "Later."

No actual sex ever plays out in front of the mirror in the book, but that could change in the show. Nicola has confirmed that she will appear "very naked" in one particular scene, and Luke appears to have confirmed that it'll all happen in front of that mirror.

Bridgerton season 3 part 2 will include Penelope and Colin's mirror scene
Bridgerton season 3 part 2 will include Penelope and Colin's mirror scene. Picture: Netflix

Speaking about the scene, Luke opened up to Vanity Fair about how he and Nicola supported each other during filming while they were both very nude and exposed.

"So I remember my focus was supporting Nic and making sure that she felt comfortable on set and in that environment," he said. "It’s closed sets, so there’s not loads of crew there, but there is a crowd of people around us while we’re going to expose ourselves. I just wanted her to feel supported and safe."

It also looks like it won't be just Penelope who is nude in the scene – Colin will be too. Luke went on to add: "We swapped the next day, and then it was my turn, and I completely got that from her."

Honestly, Part 2 can't come soon enough. See you on June 13th.

