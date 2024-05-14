Bridgerton Season Three Soundtrack And Every Orchestral Cover

14 May 2024, 17:30

All the songs on the Bridgerton season three soundtrack
All the songs on the Bridgerton season three soundtrack. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Bridgerton season three, starring Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton, is bringing us orchestral covers of the hits yet again, from Billie Eilish to Taylor Swift here's the complete soundtrack for the series.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Bridgerton series has become known for it's iconic soundtrack featuring orchestral covers of all our favourite pop songs. Season one introduced us to this with an orchestra rendition of Ariana Grande's 'Thank U Next'.

In May 2024 Netflix's regency-era drama returns for its third season and promises to keep up the tradition of a unique score. It's been confirmed that covers of Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift will be featured in the new season.

Bridgerton season three is centred around Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton's love story which has been teased since the very first season.

Season three of Bridgerton is being released in two parts, with part one being released in May 2024 and part two coming out in June 2024. Here's the confirmed soundtrack for part one...

Bridgerton season three will centre around Penelope Featherington's love story
Bridgerton season three will centre around Penelope Featherington's love story. Picture: Alamy

Every orchestral cover in Bridgerton season three part 1:

  • Billie Eilish 'Happier Than Ever'
  • BTS 'Dynamite'
  • GAYLE 'abcdefu'
  • Pitbull 'Give Me Everything'
  • Nick Jonas 'Jealous'
  • Sia 'Cheap Thrills'
  • Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey 'Snow On The Beach'

Cast of Bridgerton attend NYC world premiere

Songs on the Bridgerton season three soundtrack:

The whole season will be eight episodes long, with each part consisting of four episodes. Here's the score and soundtrack for part one, according to Variety.

Episode 1:

  • 'Funeral March in C Minor' by Soo Woo Kang
  • 'String Quartet in F Major op 18 no 1 – IV Allegro' by BMGPM
  • 'String Quartet No. 1 3rd Movement' by BMGPM
  • 'Elegant Country House' by APM
  • 'Sonata in G Major, L. 103' by APM
  • 'String Quartet No. 16 in E-Flat Major, K.428 – Haydn – Quartet No. 3-, Op. 10-3- IV. Allegro Vivace' by BMGPM
  • Cover of GAYLE’s 'Abcdefu' by Vitula
  • 'String Quartet in G Major op 18 no 2 III Scherzo' by BMGPM
  • 'String Quartet in B Flat Major Hunt – Presto' by Extreme
  • 'Etude for String Quartet 1' by APM
  • 'String Quartet in E Flat Major, Op. 33 No. 2 The Joke – IV. Presto' by BMGPM

Episode 2:

  • 'String Quartet in B flat Major op 130 – VII Finale' by BMGPM
  • 'Concerto for Violin, Orch in E-Major, Allegro Assai' by APM
  • 'String Quartet No 8 K168 IV Allegro; by WCPM
  • “String Quartet in G Major” by De Wolfe Music
  • Cover of BTS’ 'Dynamite' by Vitamin String Quartet
  • 'String Quartet No. 23 in F-Major K. 590' by APM
  • 'String Quartet in B-Flat Major, K. Anh.IV, No. 210 – Milanese Quartet No. 2 – I. Allegro di molto' by BMGPM
  • Cover of Nick Jonas’ 'Jealous' by Shimmer
  • “Piano Sonata No. 23 in F Minor, Op. 57 ‘Appassionata’: II. Andante con moto” by BMGPM

Episode 3:

  • Cover of Sia’s 'Cheap Thrills' by Vitamin String Quartet
  • 'String Quartet #13 Allegro Mod' by APM
  • 'String Quartet No. 15 in D Minor, 1st Mov. Allegro Moderato' by APM
  • 'Evening Stars' by APM
  • Cover of Billie Eilish’s 'Happier Than Ever' by Vitamin String Quartet

Episode 4:

  • 'Sequence (Three)' by Peter Gregson
  • 'String Quartet in F Major op 3 no 5 Serenade' by APM
  • 'String Quartet in D Maj. The Lark – Menuetto-Allegretto' by APM
  • 'String Quartet D-Maj.op.76/5 (#5)' by APM
  • Cover of Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey’s 'Snow On The Beach' by Atwood Quartet
  • Cover of Pitbull’s 'Give Me Everything – Stripped Down' by Archer Marsh
Bridgerton season one focused on Daphne Bridgerton's complicated romance with the Duke of Hastings
Bridgerton season one focused on Daphne Bridgerton's complicated romance with the Duke of Hastings. Picture: Alamy

As you'll know, season three of Bridgerton is being released in two parts so when the second part is released they'll be even more songs to add to these lists.

