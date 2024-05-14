Show-Stopping Bridgerton Season 3 Premiere Red Carpet Looks From Nicola Coughlan To Jonathan Bailey

The Bridgerton season three world premiere was held in New York. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

From Nicola Coughlan & Luke Newton to Jonathan Bailey & Simone Ashley here's a look at the cast of Bridgerton season three at the New York premiere.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It's Bridgerton week! This Thursday the Netflix series will release its third season which is centred around the romance of Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington and Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton.

On Monday night the cast took to New York City for the world premiere of Bridgerton season three and they brought all of the glamour from on screen to the red carpet.

After season 2 followed Anthony Bridgerton's (Jonathan Bailey) romance with leading lady Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley), it was heart-warming to see Johnathan and Simone arm-in-arm on the carpet.

And of course all eyes were on our Irish sweet heart, Nicola, who absolutely stunned in a white peplum gown complete with a long trail.

Nicola Coughlan at Netflix's Bridgerton Season 3 premiere. Picture: Getty

Nicola really said, 'This is my main character moment'!

She absolutely stunned in this white gown and matching gloves. The actress' lips were painted a daring red and she wore emerald earrings which matched the green rings she wore over her gloves.

Luke Newton at Netflix's Bridgerton Season 3 premiere. Picture: Getty

Luke is about to be the IT boy of the season and he was sure to remind us all on the red carpet in this cool boy 'fit. The flares, the boots - it was all perfect.

Also does anyone else scream with joy when they see him holding Nicola's hand! They make a wonderful leading couple.

Bessie Carter at Netflix's Bridgerton Season 3 premiere. Picture: Getty

Bessie brought high-fashion to the premiere with this black dress with a form-fitting bodice.

The actress who acts as Prudence Featherington in the show played into the corsetry of Bridgerton and brought it to the 2020's.

Hannah Dodd at Netflix's Bridgerton Season 3 premiere. Picture: Getty

Hannah may be a Bridgerton newbie this season but she looks like a seasoned pro on the red carpet!

She stunned in this gorgeous, black, peplum corset and long, blue, silk skirt.

Harriet Cains at Netflix's Bridgerton Season 3 premiere. Picture: Getty

These Bridgerton sisters know how to dress! Harriet killed it on the red carpet in this grungy look.

She looked stunning in this patchwork tulle dress paired with black ballet pumps. The mix of the the girly girl and grunge aesthetic really brought this look together.

Jonathan Bailey at Netflix's Bridgerton Season 3 premiere. Picture: Getty

There he is, the man of our hearts. Johnathan wore an almost all white look as he paired the outfit with black boots.

The actor layered this beautifully cut blazer and a scarf over a see-through white tank, oozing his natural style.

Simone Ashley at Netflix's Bridgerton Season 3 premiere. Picture: Getty

We had to share a picture of Simone's dress mid movement because look at that stunning silver fringe!

Her look was a Prada moment and we're living for it.

Cast of Bridgerton attend NYC world premiere

The entire Bridgeton cast really blew us away with their show-stopping looks and now we are more excited than ever for the season's release.

The season will be released in two parts, with Part 1 coming May 16th.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.