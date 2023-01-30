Is Phoebe Dynevor In Season 3 Of Bridgerton?

30 January 2023, 13:09

By Kathryn Knight

Phoebe Dynevor has confirmed Daphne’s fate for Bridgerton series three.

Phoebe Dynevor starred in Netflix's Bridgerton series one and two as Daphne Bridgerton, where her character found love with Regé Jean Page’s Duke of Hastings Simon Basset.

Daphne had a reduced role in series two as her brother Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) explored his relationship with Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley).

Bridgerton fans will know that each of the books by Julia Quinn focuses on a different Bridgerton family member and the third series is thought to centre around Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington’s relationship.

Netflix Announce Love Is Blind: After The Altar Release Date

But will Daphne be in Bridgerton series three? Here’s what Phoebe Dynevor has said.

Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne in Bridgerton
Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne in Bridgerton. Picture: Netflix
Bridgerton series two focused on the Sharma family and Anthony Bridgerton
Bridgerton series two focused on the Sharma family and Anthony Bridgerton. Picture: Netflix

Will Daphne be in Bridgerton series 3?

Phoebe has confirmed her character Daphne Bridgerton will sadly not feature in Bridgerton series three.

Speaking to Screen Rant, Phoebe explained: “Sadly not in season three. Potentially in the future. But season three, I’m just excited to watch as a viewer.”

Although Phoebe appeared in the last series, her on-screen husband Simon Basset did not.

Her character was seen adjusting to life as a mother after welcoming her first child with The Duke.

Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset in Bridgerton series one
Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset in Bridgerton series one. Picture: Netflix
Daphne's brother Anthony Bridgerton was the centre of series two
Daphne's brother Anthony Bridgerton was the centre of series two. Picture: Netflix

Filming for series three is still underway, with production resuming in Bath at the start of the New Year.

There’s no confirmed release date for Bridgerton series three just yet, but the past two had over a year between them so fans are expecting the next season to drop at the end of 2023.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Molly-Mae Hague has welcomed her baby girl!

Molly-Mae Hague Gives Birth To First Baby With Boyfriend Tommy Fury

Get to know Love Island 2023 bombshell Ellie Spence

Who Is Love Island Bombshell Ellie Spence? Age, Job & How She Got The Scar On Her Leg

Love Island's Haris admitted he was in a 'situationship' before heading into the villa

Love Island’s Haris Admits He Was Seeing Someone Before He Went Into The Villa

Sabrina has announced a new leg of her tour

Sabrina Carpenter's 'Emails I Can't Send' UK Tour: Dates, Venues & All The Info

The original Wednesday Addams actress, Lisa Loring, has sadly died aged 64

Original Wednesday Addams Actress Lisa Loring Dies Aged 64 After Suffering Stroke

Everything we know about the winter Love Island 2023 line-up so far

Love Island 2023: Meet The Contestants On The Series 9 Line-Up

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star