Is Phoebe Dynevor In Season 3 Of Bridgerton?

By Kathryn Knight

Phoebe Dynevor has confirmed Daphne’s fate for Bridgerton series three.

Phoebe Dynevor starred in Netflix's Bridgerton series one and two as Daphne Bridgerton, where her character found love with Regé Jean Page’s Duke of Hastings Simon Basset.

Daphne had a reduced role in series two as her brother Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) explored his relationship with Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley).

Bridgerton fans will know that each of the books by Julia Quinn focuses on a different Bridgerton family member and the third series is thought to centre around Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington’s relationship.

But will Daphne be in Bridgerton series three? Here’s what Phoebe Dynevor has said.

Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne in Bridgerton. Picture: Netflix

Bridgerton series two focused on the Sharma family and Anthony Bridgerton. Picture: Netflix

Will Daphne be in Bridgerton series 3?

Phoebe has confirmed her character Daphne Bridgerton will sadly not feature in Bridgerton series three.

Speaking to Screen Rant, Phoebe explained: “Sadly not in season three. Potentially in the future. But season three, I’m just excited to watch as a viewer.”

Although Phoebe appeared in the last series, her on-screen husband Simon Basset did not.

Her character was seen adjusting to life as a mother after welcoming her first child with The Duke.

Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset in Bridgerton series one. Picture: Netflix

Daphne's brother Anthony Bridgerton was the centre of series two. Picture: Netflix

Filming for series three is still underway, with production resuming in Bath at the start of the New Year.

There’s no confirmed release date for Bridgerton series three just yet, but the past two had over a year between them so fans are expecting the next season to drop at the end of 2023.

