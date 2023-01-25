Netflix Announce Love Is Blind: After The Altar Release Date

Love is Blind: After the Altar. Picture: Netflix

By Kathryn Knight

Love is Blind: After the Altar series three is coming to Netflix just in time for Valentine's Day.

Netflix have confirmed the Love is Blind series three drama will continue in After the Altar, which will see the contestants – including Matt and Colleen, Nancy and Bartise and Zanab and Cole reuniting with their cast mates and, for some of them, exes.

For the contestants who broke up after the show, such as SK and Raven, After the Altar will be a tense reunion.

Love is Blind: After the Altar will hit Netflix on 10th February, the streaming platform have confirmed.

Love is Blind's Colleen and Matt are still together. Picture: Netflix

When is Love is Blind: After the Altar series three coming out?

Love is Blind: After the Altar series three is coming out on Netflix on 10th February.

It's almost four months after the series first dropped, which saw couples like Nancy and Bartise fall for each other from within individual pods, only to say 'I don't' at the altar.

What is Love is Blind: After the Altar?

Love is Blind: After the Altar takes a look at where the couples are after getting married or going their separate ways.

It's typically filmed between a year and 18 months after the main series.

Past After the Altar series have focused around a party or weekend away with all the contestants, with the second series seeing all the cast mates spend the weekend together under one roof.

It gives the cast the chance to discuss any unfinished business and reflect on their time on the show together.

Netflix haven't yet revealed when or where After the Altar series three was filmed.

The Love is Blind cast will come face to face once again. Picture: Netflix

Who will be in the cast of Love is Blind: After the Altar?

The whole cast is usually involved in After the Altar so we'll probably see all the couples back on screen, whether they're still together or not.

Here's a complete list of the couples from series three:

Alexa and Brennon (still together)

Matt and Colleen (still together)

SK and Raven (split)

Nancy and Bartise (split)

Zanab and Cole (split)

Is there a trailer for Love is Blind: After the Altar?

Netflix haven't yet released a trailer for After the Altar series three, but keep your eyes on this page for when they do!

We'll have all the updates for Love is Blind: After the Altar series three right here.

