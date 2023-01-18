Netflix’s Ultimate Dating Show 'Perfect Match' Will Feature Too Hot To Handle & Love Is Blind All-Stars

By Hayley Habbouchi

Some of your favourite contestants from the biggest Netflix dating shows are coming together for a new reality show, which will combine the biggest stars from Too Hot To Handle, Love Is Blind, The Ultimatum and more.

Netflix and dating shows go together hand-in-hand and their new series Perfect Match is set to be the ultimate blend of all our fave shows.

The new series is due for release on Valentine’s Day and will see a slew of our fave all-star contestants from the streaming platform’s biggest dating series come together, from Too Hot To Handle, Love Is Blind and Selling Tampa to The Ultimatum, The Circle, The Mole and Sexy Beasts.

Some of the most famous singles from the hit shows will be looking for love on a tropical island as the description reads: “As they compete to form relationships, the most compatible couples will play matchmaker, breaking up other couples and sending them on dates with brand-new singles they’ll invite to the villa.

“Will they create better matches, or will they create chaos? In this over-the-top journey of strategy and dating hosted by Nick Lachey, only one couple will be crowned the Perfect Match.”

Netflix's Perfect Match will drop on three parts. Picture: Netflix

Francesca Farago from Too Hot To Handle season 1 is heading on Perfect Match. Picture: Netflix

The series will drop in three parts, with the first four episodes dropping on February 14, another four dropping on February 21, and the final four coming out the following week on February 28.

Each episode will be an hour-long - the perfect length to binge-watch!

Stars from your favorite Netflix reality shows — Love Is Blind, Too Hot to Handle, The Circle, Sexy Beasts, The Mole, and more — are back for the ultimate game of love!



Watch these singles try to find their Perfect Match this Valentine's Day, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/gKFSQQwnzO — Netflix (@netflix) January 17, 2023

Damian Powers from Love Is Blind will be on Perfect Match. Picture: Getty

Here’s the full list of stars who will be getting another chance at love:

Abbey Humphreys (Twentysomethings)

Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere (Selling Tampa)

Bartise Bowden (Love Is Blind)

Calvin Crooks (The Circle)

Chase DeMoor (Too Hot To Handle)

Chloe Veitch (Too Hot To Handle & The Circle)

Colony Reeves (Selling Tampa)

Damian Powers (Love Is Blind)

Diamond Jack (Love Is Blind)

Dom Gabriel (The Mole)

Francesca Farago (Too Hot To Handle)

Georgia Hassarati (Too Hot To Handle)

Ines Tazi (The Circle France)

Izzy Fairthorne (Too Hot To Handle)

Joey Sasso (The Circle)

Kariselle Snow (Sexy Beasts)

Lauren “LC” Chamblin (Love Is Blind)

Mitchell Eason (The Circle)

Nick Uhlenhuth (The Circle)

Savannah Palacio (The Circle)

Shayne Jansen (Love Is Blind)

Will Richardson (The Mole)

Zay Wilson (The Ultimatum)

