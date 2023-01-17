All The Details On The Amy Winehouse Movie 'Back To Black'

17 January 2023, 17:59

Marisa Abela stars as Amy Winehouse in Back to Black
Marisa Abela stars as Amy Winehouse in Back to Black. Picture: Alamy/Getty
Here’s the complete lowdown on the new Amy Winehouse movie, 'Back To Black'.

Film producers have given a first look at new movie Back to Black, the biopic about late singer Amy Winehouse, who died in 2011 aged 27 of alcohol poisoning.

The iconic singer’s story is being told by director Sam Taylor-Johnson and screenwriter Matt Greenhalgh, while Amy is being portrayed by Marisa Abela.

The movie, which is reportedly supported by the singer's estate, will focus on the star’s rise to fame and the years she lived in London.

Pop Star Picks: Books, TV & Films Recommended By Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Zendaya & More

An image of Marisa as Amy was recently released, showing the actress sporting the singer’s iconic beehive hairstyle as she filmed a scene with Eddie Marsan, who plays Amy's dad Mitch.

Here’s everything that’s been released about the film so far.

Marisa Abela portrays Amy Winehouse in Back to Black
Marisa Abela portrays Amy Winehouse in Back to Black. Picture: Focus Features
Amy Winehouse died in 2011 aged 27
Amy Winehouse died in 2011 aged 27. Picture: Alamy

What is Back to Black about?

The film will tell the story of Amy’s rise to fame. The official statement, per Elle, read: “BACK TO BLACK will focus on Amy’s extraordinary genius, creativity and honesty that infused everything she did.

"A journey that took her from the craziness and colour of 90’s Camden High Street to global adoration – and back again, BACK TO BLACK crashes through the looking glass of celebrity to watch this journey from behind the mirror, to see what Amy saw, to feel what she felt.”

Eddie Marsan and Marisa Abela are seen filming on January 16
Eddie Marsan and Marisa Abela are seen filming on January 16. Picture: Getty
Marisa Abela and Eddie Marsan filming the new Amy Winehouse inspired movie 'Back to Black'
Marisa Abela and Eddie Marsan filming the new Amy Winehouse inspired movie 'Back to Black'. Picture: Getty

Who plays Amy Winehouse in Back to Black?

Marisa Abela plays Amy in Back to Black. She’s most known for TV series Industry, in which she plays Yasmin Kara-Hanani.

She also played Sophie in movie Rogue Agent, a woman who’s led to believe she works for MI5.

Who’s in the cast of Back to Black?

As well as Marisa, Ryan O’Doherty is listed as Chris Taylor, Amy’s ex-boyfriend.

Her dad Mitch is played by Eddie Marsan.

