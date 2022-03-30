The Bridgerton Books In Order: Which Novels Are The Seasons Based On?

Bridgeton is an eight-part book series as well as a Netflix hit. Picture: Netflix

Here's how you can read the Bridgerton books, written by Julia Quinn, in the same order as the hit Netflix show.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Bridgerton instantly got hearts racing back in 2020 when its first season arrived, and now with the success of its second series fans are all eager to read its source material.

The saucy show that’s taken Netflix by storm is based on an eight-park book series, with each novel corresponding to a season.

Bridgerton: Jonathan Bailey & Simone Ashley Address Possible Season 3 Return

If you’re too eager to wait for season three to drop, then read up on the next dramas to plague the Bridgerton, Featherington and Sharma families.

The romance novels were written by Julia Quinn in and then adapted by Shonda Rhimes for the Regency-era drama that’s gone on to break records.

Netflix's Bridgerton was inspired by Julia Quinn's novels. Picture: Netflix

Season one took inspiration from The Duke And I, which followed the turbulent relationship between Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset (The Duke and Duchess) portrayed by Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page.

The first book of Quinn's romance series came out in 2000, with the Shonda Rhimes reimagination of the story arriving to the streaming platform 20 years later on Christmas Day.

The newest instalment of the Netflix franchise saw Jonathan Bailey take centre-stage as Anthony Bridgerton, the season follows the Viscount’s pursuit for a wife as he navigates a love triangle with Kate and Edwina Sharma – portrayed by newcomers Simone Ashley and Charithra Chandran, respectively.

The Viscount Who Loved Me supplied the subject matter for the second season that quickly became the most-watched English-language TV title in Netflix's history. The follow-up novel was also released at the turn of the millennium.

The Duke And I inspired the first season of Bridgerton. Picture: Netflix

Season 2 centred on newcomers Kate and Edwina Sharma. Picture: Netflix

Rumours of a third season are already whirring, but until viewers can tune into new episodes, they have six more books they can read.

All the Julia Quinn novels in order are [be warned spoilers are ahead]:

The Duke and I - follows the now-iconic story between the Duke and Duchess The Viscount Who Loved Me - follows Anthony Bridgerton's triangle with Kate and Edwina Sharma An Offer from a Gentleman – follows Benedict Bridgerton's love affair with Sophie Beckett Romancing Mister Bridgerton - focuses on Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington To Sir Phillip, With Love - Eloise Bridgerton's is an 'older' single woman in high society until Sir Phillip Crane When He Was Wicked - Francesca Bridgerton, the second youngest daughter in the family, takes focus It's in His Kiss - The youngest Bridgerton, Hyacinth Bridgerton, meets love interest Gareth St. Clair On the Way to the Wedding - Gregory Bridgerton is the last to settle down with Hermione Watson

Have you read any of the Bridgerton novels?

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital