Bridgerton: Jonathan Bailey & Simone Ashley Address Possible Season 3 Return

29 March 2022, 15:04

Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley discussed their possible series 3 return
Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley discussed their possible series 3 return. Picture: Netflix
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley have addressed their possible return to Bridgerton series 3.

Bridgerton series two has only been streaming for a few days but fans are already eager for updates on series three.

After Daphne Bridgerton’s (Phoebe Dynevor) relationship with The Duke (Regé Jean Page) was parked for series two, avid fans of the ton fear Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma’s (Simone Ashley) romance will stay put in series two.

But Jonathan and Simone have already teased their characters’ feat in season three.

The Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma actors want their characters' love story to resume in series 3
The Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma actors want their characters' love story to resume in series 3. Picture: Netflix

Warning: Bridgerton spoilers ahead!

Jonathan and Simone admitted their future on the hit series is yet to be confirmed; they said in an interview with Digital Spy they’re waiting to hear whether they’ll be asked to return for series three.

“We’ll have [to wait] and see if we’re invited,” he told the publication.

Meanwhile, Simone admitted she’d love to see their on-screen relationship play out on a deeper level.

Jonathan Bailey, Charithra Chandran (who plays Edwina Sharma) and Simone Ashley
Jonathan Bailey, Charithra Chandran (who plays Edwina Sharma) and Simone Ashley. Picture: Getty

"If I were to return for season three, I would love to continue Kate and Anthony's love story and see them kind of play post-marriage and kind of enjoy that honeymoon romance that they deserve and a lot more horse riding," she spilled.

Jonathan agreed, adding that we could see more of Kate in series 3 than we did of Daphne's husband Simon Bassett in series 2: "And Kate is now the viscountess and once you're married into the Bridgerton family, you’re married in."

The Bridgerton series is based on the books by Julia Quinn, each of which focus on a different family member, so even if Kate and Anthony's journey continues in the next series it may not form the central storyline of the show.

The Bridgerton family may be growing, but Simone shared in a recent chat with us that co-star Phoebe welcomed her into the cast.

Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma
Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma. Picture: Netflix

The 26-year-old star was asked if Dynevor had any tips for her as she stepped into the main role of the show and she answered: "Yeah, I mean, she’s all up for female empowerment and being a good friend – especially to your castmates."

She also shared that the close-knit cast is ‘kinda like a family’.

