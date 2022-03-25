How To Find The Cast Of Bridgerton On Instagram

On Air Now
The Capital Weekender with MistaJam 7pm - 10pm
25 March 2022, 16:17 | Updated: 25 March 2022, 17:24
Bridgerton 2 is back on our Netflix screens and not only are we completely wrapped up in the new storylines, we also can't get enough of the characters. Here's exactly how you can find the cast on Instagram.
Anthony Bridgerton, Kate Sharma and Penelope Featherington are just some of our favourite characters from Bridgerton season 2 as they leave us gripped to our TV screens with their love stories and feuds.
And as the drama unfolds before us, and Netflix promises us two more seasons from the cast, we can't help but want to get to know the stars a bit more, and what better way to do so then check out their Instagram profiles?
We mean, who doesn't want to get to know the stars of Bridgerton in real life?
Bridgerton Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Spoilers And More
Why Are There Less Sex Scenes In Bridgerton Season 2?
Here's a look at the cast of Bridgerton and how to find them on Instagram, including stars from Jonathan Bailey to Simone Ashley:
Instagram handle: @jbayleaf
A clean and wholesome account, you'll find Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey sharing perfectly bordered snippets from his life including family photos and his exotic travels.
He's also extremely proud to show off his hard working life as he uploads snap shots from Bridgerton, magazine covers and modelling shots.
Instagram handle: @simoneasshley
A new face to season 2, Simone Ashley has an Instagram page as beautiful as her Bridgerton gowns.
Full of high fashion, beauty and selfies, you'll find yourself here scrolling for hours.
Instagram handle: @phoebedynevor
Phoebe's Instagram gained a huge following after Bridgerton season 1 and her love story with Simon, the Duke of Hastings.
Another beautiful Instagram page, you'll find Phoebe sharing countless fashion and modelling shots along with her personal hobbies including bike rides and nature walks.
Instagram handle: @nicolacoughlan
Describing herself as a 'Small Irish Acting Person', Nicola happily shows off the behind-the-scene snaps from her glamorous life.
Instagram handle: @lukenewtonuk
There's a lot going on over on Luke's Instagram page! Not only is he more than happy to show off his Bridgerton work, you'll also find lots of snippets from his personal life and other jobs including magazine shoots.
Instagram handle: @charithra17
A brand new star for the new season is Charithra who is nothing but proud to show off her role in Bridgerton on her Instagram. And when she's not revealing all the fun on set, she's sharing snaps of friends, family and an Instagram favourite, food!
Instagram handle: @goldarosheuvel
An Instagram full of sass and sophistication, Queen Charlotte's social media is everything you'd hope it would be.
Instagram handle: @adjoa.andoh
Not quite as showbiz as the rest of the Bridgerton cast, Adjoa uses her personal Instagram account as a hub for all the things important to her.
This includes her friends, personal dedications and much more.
Instagram handle: @missbessb
Bessie is worlds away from her Bridgerton character on her Instagram as she shows off her beautiful brunette curls and personal life.
You'll find her sharing lots of behind-the-scene Bridgerton snaps and her adventures with friends and family.
> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital