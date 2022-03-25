How To Find The Cast Of Bridgerton On Instagram

The Bridgerton cast show off their glam lives on Instagram for us all to see. Picture: Instagram

Bridgerton 2 is back on our Netflix screens and not only are we completely wrapped up in the new storylines, we also can't get enough of the characters. Here's exactly how you can find the cast on Instagram.

Anthony Bridgerton, Kate Sharma and Penelope Featherington are just some of our favourite characters from Bridgerton season 2 as they leave us gripped to our TV screens with their love stories and feuds.

And as the drama unfolds before us, and Netflix promises us two more seasons from the cast, we can't help but want to get to know the stars a bit more, and what better way to do so then check out their Instagram profiles?

We mean, who doesn't want to get to know the stars of Bridgerton in real life?

Here's a look at the cast of Bridgerton and how to find them on Instagram, including stars from Jonathan Bailey to Simone Ashley:

Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton

Instagram handle: @jbayleaf

A clean and wholesome account, you'll find Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey sharing perfectly bordered snippets from his life including family photos and his exotic travels.

He's also extremely proud to show off his hard working life as he uploads snap shots from Bridgerton, magazine covers and modelling shots.

Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma

Instagram handle: @simoneasshley

A new face to season 2, Simone Ashley has an Instagram page as beautiful as her Bridgerton gowns.

Full of high fashion, beauty and selfies, you'll find yourself here scrolling for hours.

Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton

Instagram handle: @phoebedynevor

Phoebe's Instagram gained a huge following after Bridgerton season 1 and her love story with Simon, the Duke of Hastings.

Another beautiful Instagram page, you'll find Phoebe sharing countless fashion and modelling shots along with her personal hobbies including bike rides and nature walks.

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington

Instagram handle: @nicolacoughlan

Describing herself as a 'Small Irish Acting Person', Nicola happily shows off the behind-the-scene snaps from her glamorous life.

Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton

Instagram handle: @lukenewtonuk

There's a lot going on over on Luke's Instagram page! Not only is he more than happy to show off his Bridgerton work, you'll also find lots of snippets from his personal life and other jobs including magazine shoots.

Charithra Chandran as Edwina Sharma

Instagram handle: @charithra17

A brand new star for the new season is Charithra who is nothing but proud to show off her role in Bridgerton on her Instagram. And when she's not revealing all the fun on set, she's sharing snaps of friends, family and an Instagram favourite, food!

Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte

Instagram handle: @goldarosheuvel

An Instagram full of sass and sophistication, Queen Charlotte's social media is everything you'd hope it would be.

Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury

Instagram handle: @adjoa.andoh

Not quite as showbiz as the rest of the Bridgerton cast, Adjoa uses her personal Instagram account as a hub for all the things important to her.

This includes her friends, personal dedications and much more.

Bessie Carter as Prudence Featherington

Instagram handle: @missbessb

Bessie is worlds away from her Bridgerton character on her Instagram as she shows off her beautiful brunette curls and personal life.

You'll find her sharing lots of behind-the-scene Bridgerton snaps and her adventures with friends and family.

