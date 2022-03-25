Who Plays Bridgerton's Kate Sharma? Simone Ashley Facts Uncovered Including Age, TV Roles And Height

Bridgerton 2 star Simone Ashley is the leading lady of the series. Picture: Netflix/Instagram

Bridgerton's new leading lady is actress Simone Actress but who is she? Here's all the important facts you should know including her Instagram, height and what TV shows you might recognise her from.

Netflix has brought back hit TV series Bridgerton 2 and with it comes a brand new leading lady in the form of Kate Sharma who is played by actress Simone Ashley.

Part of the new Sharma family on the show, Simone plays the new love interest of Anthony Bridgerton who is on his quest to find a suitable wife.

Starring alongside the likes of Jonathan Bailey, Phoebe Dynevor and Nicola Coughlan, Simone is very excited to take on her leading lady role, despite her personal lack of love for corsets.

So who is Bridgerton's new star Simone Ashley who plays Kate Sharma? Where is she from? And what TV shows have we seen her in before? Here are all the important facts:

Kate Sharma is a new character in Bridgerton series 2. Picture: Netflix

Who is Simone Ashley and how old is she?

A British actress, Simone is about to become a household name once again as she plays new character Kate Sharma in Bridgerton 2.

Simon, whose full real name is Simone Ashwini Pillai, is known professionally as Simone Ashley.

She's also just 26 years old and celebrates her birthday on March 30, and was born in 1995. This makes her star sign an Aries.

What other TV shows and movies has Simone Ashley been in?

Not her first big Netflix role, Simone Ashley had her first breakthrough job as Olivia in Sex Education.

Other TV roles include Broadchurch, Wolfblood, Guilt, Doctors and Casualty.

She's also bagged herself a few movie roles including Boogie Man, Kill Ben Lyk and 2019’s Detective Pikachu.

How tall is Bridgerton's Kate Sharma actress?

Vertically blessed, Simone Ashley is reportedly 1.78m tall, which is about 5ft 10 inches.

Where is Simone Ashley from? And what is her ethnicity?

A British actress from Camberley, Surrey, Simone was born to Indian parents. In a previous interview, she described what it's like to become an actress with Asian descent.

With a family full of traditionalists, she said: "They still find it quite scary and unsettling. There is no crystal ball, no security, no guarantee. Which can be a parents worst nightmare.

Is Simone Ashley on Instagram?

About to get a whole new boost of followers, you can find Simone Ashley showing off her life, and impeccable fashion sense over @simoneasshley.

