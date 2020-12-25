Who Is The Voice of Lady Thistledown In Bridgerton?

25 December 2020, 10:30

Lady Whistledown’s identity remains a secret throughout the entire series of Bridgerton, but who narrates the gossip columnist?

Bridgertons Lady Whistledown is the mysterious columnist detailing the scandals, love affairs and betrayals in Grosvenor Square in Regency London, narrated by an iconic actress whose voice you’ll immediately recognise.

While we don’t immediately find out the true identity of Lady Whistledown in the new Netflix series, her narration of all the class scandals couldn’t be more perfectly read by an actress loved by so many.

When Is Bridgerton Set? The Era Of Regency London

Bridgerton: Lady Whistledown is voiced by Julie Andrews
Bridgerton: Lady Whistledown is voiced by Julie Andrews. Picture: Netflix

So, who is the narrator reading out Lady Whistledown’s sensational observations?

Here’s everything you need to know about the absolute icon behind the voice….

Who is the voice of Lady Whistledown on Bridgerton?

Lady Whistledown on Bridgerton is narrated by the legendary Julie Andrews – if you’re a diehard fan of the likes of Princess Diaries, The Sound of Music and Mary Poppins you naturally would have instantly realised it was her voice.

Showrunner Chris Van Dusen was as excited as anyone would be to have Julie Andrews involved, saying her part was “one of the most fun things to write.”

Julie Andrews is the voice of Lady Whistledown on Bridgerton
Julie Andrews is the voice of Lady Whistledown on Bridgerton. Picture: Getty

He said: “She was always at the top of our wish list. But it wasn’t even a thing where we thought it would actually happen. We sent her the scripts and she surprisingly said yes, she loved them and she wanted to be a part of it.”

He went on to call her “a total pro" – we expected nothing less.

