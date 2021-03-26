Meet Phoebe Dynevor’s Famous Family Including Her Coronation Street Star Mum

Phoebe Dynevor's mum, Sally, has been on Coronation Street for 35 years. Picture: PA/Instagram

Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor isn’t the only TV star in her family as her mum is a well-known Corrie actress - here’s what you need to know about their famous family.

Phoebe Dynevor has had a huge rise to fame in the past year thanks to her role as Daphne in Netflix’s Bridgerton.

Starring alongside Regé-Jean Page in the record-breaking period drama show, she has gone on to establish herself in the TV and film industry.

However, she isn’t the first person in her family to conquer the big screen, as you may recognise her mum from Coronation Street.

So, who is Phoebe Dynevor’s mum? And how many siblings does the Bridgerton star have?

Let’s take a look…

Phoebe Dynevor plays Daphne Bridgerton in the Netflix series. Picture: Netflix

Phoebe Dynevor has a very famous soap star mum. Picture: PA

Who is Phoebe Dynevor’s mum, Sally?

Phoebe Dynevor's mum, Sally, stars in Coronation Street. Picture: Instagram

Sally Dynevor is widely known for playing Sally Webster on Corrie since 1986, which is probably where you’ve seen her before.

Previously speaking about what it was like watching back Bridgerton with her family (with all the steamy scenes) Phoebe said she had to hit the fast-forward button during the awkward viewing.

She told a tabloid that despite the awkward scenes, her mum is super proud of her, saying: “She is very proud and excited. I watched the show with the whole family, even the grandparents managed to watch it.

“I had to sit there and fast forward on high alert with the remote control. We managed it just about.”

Sally has been acting for 35 years so we’re sure she understands!

Who is Phoebe Dynevor’s dad?

Phoebe Dynevor's mum and dad both work in TV. Picture: Instagram

Phoebe’s dad, Tim Dynevor, is also in the TV and film industry as he is a scriptwriter.

The 25-year-old Bridgerton star has two younger siblings - a brother, Samuel, and a sister, Harriet.

Phoebe has previously said how close she is to her family and speaks highly of their tight-knit relationship!

