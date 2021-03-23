Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor & Pete Davidson Dating As He 'Flies To London'

Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor reportedly dating. Picture: PA Images

Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor and SNL comedian Pete Davidson are rumoured to be dating after being spotted together on a number of occasions

Pete Davidson and Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dyevnor have sparked relationship rumours after being spotted together in London after reportedly hitting it off in New York recently- and fans are here for this latest celeb pairing.

The Saturday Night Live comedian is said to have flown over to the UK to spend time with the star of Netflix's record-breaking show as she shows him around the Capital and her home city of Manchester.

Not a whole lot is known about their budding romance at the moment, but no doubt everyone will be on the lookout for the A-lister couple.

27-year-old Pete's most well-known relationship was with Ariana Grande after the pair met when she was appearing on SNL back in 2018.

The pair got engaged after a whirlwind relationship, only for them to split a matter of months later following the death of Ari's ex, Mac Miller and they have had little to do with each other since.

Pete has since been linked to supermodel Kaia Gerber and British actress Kate Beckinsdale, although both were short-lived romances.

In a turn of fate, Pete recently played an intimacy coach in a spoof sketch of Bridgerton when Regé-Jean Page, although Phoebe was being played by an SNL cast member.

Pete Davidson during a 'Bridgerton' sketch on Saturday Night Live. Picture: Getty

We wonder if Phoebe saw it and liked what she saw?!

We wonder if Regé-Jean approves of Pete dating his co-star and close friend?!

So many questions and so few answers rn...

Either way- these are definitely a couple to watch out for at the mo!

