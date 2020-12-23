Bridgerton Cast: Where You've Seen The Stars Including Rege-Jean Page And Phoebe Dynevor Before

The cast of Bridgerton has some incredible actors. Picture: Netflix

The cast of Bridgerton includes some well-known names such as Nicola Coughlan, as well as some rising stars we have a funny feeling we’re about to see a whole lot more of on our TV screens.

There's a whole list of reasons you need to be tuning into Netflix to watch Bridgerton on Christmas Day, and the cast is just one of them.

Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dyneover may be the incredible stars of the series as Simon and Daphne, but the voice behind the mysterious Lady Whistledown is an icon in her own league.

When Is Bridgerton Set? The Era Of Regency London

Jonathan Bailey plays Anthony Bridgerton while his character’s sister Eloise is played by Claudia Jessie – all part of a stellar cast.

Get to know the full cast of Netflix’s Bridgerton here:

Who is in the cast of Bridgerton?

Who plays Simon in Bridgerton?

Simon in Bridgerton, the Duke of Hastings and the bachelor of the season, is played by Regé-Jean Page.

Regé is 30 years old and has previously had roles in Roots, For the People and Mortal Engines.

Who plays Daphne in Bridgerton?

Daphne Bridgerton is played by Phoebe Dyneover, who you may have seen in Waterloo Road.

Phoebe has also appeared in Snatch and Dickensian.

Jonathan Bailey plays Anthony Bridgerton. Picture: Netflix

Who plays Anthony in Bridgerton?

Anthony in Bridgerton is played by Jonathan Bailey.

You may have spotted Jonathan in Chewing Gum and Broadchurch.

Who plays Eloise Bridgerton?

Feminist pioneer Eloise Bridgerton is played by Claudia Jessie.

Claudia has been in Line of Duty and Vanity Fair.

Eloise Bridgerton (L) is played by Claudia Jessie. Picture: Netflix

Who plays Colin Bridgerton?

Luke Newton plays Anthony and Daphne's brother Colin Bridgerton.

The actor has been in Mr Selfridge and Doctors.

Who plays Lady Violet Bridgerton?

Ruth Gemmell plays Daphne’s mum Lady Violet Bridgerton.

Who plays Penelope Featherington?

Penelope in Bridgerton is of course played by the hilarious Nicola Coughlan, who you’ll probably know from Derry Girls.

Nicola, 33, also starred in Harlets.

Bridgerton: Penelope is played by Nicola Coughlan. Picture: Netflix

Who plays Portia Featherington?

Polly Walker plays the mother of the Featherington household on Bridgerton.

Who plays Queen Charlotte in Bridgerton?

Golda Rosheuvel plays the fabulous and gossip-loving Queen Charlotte in Bridgerton.

TV drama lovers will know Golda from Silent Witness and Luther.

Queen Charlotte is played by Golda Rosheuvel. Picture: Netflix

Ruby Barker as Marina Thompson in Bridgerton. Picture: Netflix

Who plays Marina Thompson in Bridgerton?

Marina in Bridgerton is played by the talented Ruby Barker.

Another of the Bridgerton cast to have appeared in Doctors, Marina has a few TV series under her belt, such as Wolfblood and Cobra.

Who plays Siena in Bridgerton?

Siena is played by Sabrina Bartlett.

Game of Thrones fans may recognise Sabrina, where she played a handmaid in 2016.

She also appeared in Victoria as Abigail Turner.

Who plays Lady Danbury?

Adjoa Andoh stars as Simon’s godmother Lady Danbury in Bridgerton.

The actress has also been in Silent Witness, Doctor Who and Thunderbirds Are Go.

Who pays Lord Featherington?

Comedian Ben Miller stars as Lord Featherington in Bridgerton.

