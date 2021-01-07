Some Of The Bridgerton Cast Starred In Harry Potter Movies

7 January 2021, 16:36

Bridgerton's Simon actor appeared in a Harry Potter film
Bridgerton's Simon actor appeared in a Harry Potter film. Picture: Netflix

Regé Jean Page, aka Simon Basset on Bridgerton, was an extra on Harry Potter.

Over the years we’ve seen many a famous face pop up in the background of Harry Potter, given that work as an extra is often where actors start out their careers.

Bridgerton Soundtrack: Yes, You Are Hearing Pop Songs In The Period Drama

Fans recently spotted Jesy Nelson in a Hogwarts scene and Bridgerton viewers have now noticed Simon actor Regé Jean Page had a similar job.

Bridgerton: Prince Friederich actor Freddie Stroma also appeared in Harry Potter
Bridgerton: Prince Friederich actor Freddie Stroma also appeared in Harry Potter. Picture: Netflix

It really is a brief moment, but one eagle-eyed HP fan shared a snapshot on Twitter after seeing Regé in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows part 1.

“Is that the Duke I see as an extra in Harry Potter (Deathly Hallows Part 1)??” They wrote.

Another fan of the period drama also spotted Prince Friederich in the film too!

Actor Freddie Stroma played Cormac McLaggen in both Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

“The prince from Bridgerton is fricken McLaggen from Harry Potter [sic],” one person excitedly tweeted.

Bridgerton fans also quickly noticed Lady Violet was Tracy Beaker’s mum in the hit series.

