The Traitors Season 3 start date has been announced. Picture: BBC

By Abbie Reynolds

The Traitors UK is coming back for a third season, here are all the details you need including when it starts airing.

It's been confirmed, The Traitors UK is returning in 2025!

After the cast of the second season blew us away, we've all been chomping at the bit for more treachery, deceit and drama hosted by the iconic Claudia Winkleman. At the start of 2024 hearts around the UK broke when we saw Harry fool his co-star, and best friend on the show, Molly in order to single-handedly win the £95k.

Harry was loved and hated by the nation in equal parts with some praising his ability to play the game so flawlessly and others shocked at how easily he threw his co-stars under the bus. But, could someone pull it off again?

Well, it's now been confirmed that a whole new group of contestants will be gracing our screens with the backdrop of the stunning Scottish Highlands at the start of 2025 in the hopes of winning an enormous cash prize.

Here are all the details on the third series of The Traitors UK.

Claudia Winkleman hosts The Traitors UK. Picture: BBC

When does The Traitors season three start?

In the first official trailer for the third season of The Traitors it was revealed that the show will start airing on New Year's Day, 1st January 2025.

New season of The Traitors set to come in 2025

Who is in the cast of The Traitors season three?

So far we have no details on who will be in the season but we will be sure to update this page as soon as we know which contestants will be taking on the game show in 2025.

When the next season was announced, the BBC said: "This nail-biting, award winning, reality series, hosted by Claudia Winkleman returns on New Years Day, as we welcome a new group of strangers to play the ultimate game of detection, backstabbing and trust, in the hope of winning up to £120,000.

"New series, and a whole new game. But who will make it through?"

Season one of The Traitors UK. Picture: BBC

Where to watch The Traitors UK and what days is it on?

When the third season begins in January 2025 it will air Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Where was The Traitors season three filmed?

The Traitors is filmed at Ardross Castle, a remote court in the beautiful Scottish Highlands. The castle alone spans over 100 acres of parkland space, sitting on the banks of the nearby River Alness.

Even the US version of the show is filmed here due to the medieval atmosphere the castle brings to the show. It's been reported that the cast don't stay in the castle overnight however, they stay in a nearby hotel.

The Traitors is filmed at Ardross Castle. Picture: Alamy

When was The Traitors season three filmed?

Like the other series of the show, season 3 has been been pre-filmed. After winning the show in 2024, Harry spoke about how hard he found keeping it a secret while the show aired.

Filming for series three began in May 2024 and continued through the summer.

