The Traitors' Livi opens up about losing her eye to cancer as a child

3 January 2025, 14:15 | Updated: 3 January 2025, 14:19

The Traitors' Livi Deane details losing her eye to childhood cancer
The Traitors' Livi Deane details losing her eye to childhood cancer. Picture: Getty / BBC

By Abbie Reynolds

The Traitors' Livi Deane has detailed her battle with eye cancer.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Olivia Deane, known as 'Livi', is a contestant on this year's The Traitors.

The Traitors season 3 kicked on New Year's Day with 25 - who soon became 22 - strangers heading to Ardross Castle in the hopes of winning a huge cash prize.

One thing the show does brilliantly is bring people from all walks of life together and as the show goes on, they are all given the opportunity to share their story - and Livi has quite the story to tell.

What happened to The Traitors' Livi's eye?

Livi was diagnosed with cancer at 12 years old
Livi was diagnosed with cancer at 12 years old. Picture: BBC

Ahead of the show, the now 26 year old spoke to the Telegraph about her health battle that started at just 12 years old. "My vision was funny. I said, 'so maybe I needed glasses too'," Livi said about why she eventually went to the opticians after years of distorted vision.

She explained: "Ironically, there was a problem with my eyes, though I’d never clocked that things weren’t totally normal. For as long as I could remember there was this big black 'floater' in my vision in my right eye. Because it had always been there, I’d thought that other people must have one as well."

The optician found a mass in her eye which turned out to be retinoblastoma and she was sent to Great Ormond Street to undergo chemotherapy immediately.

"To this day, I’m the oldest person ever to be diagnosed with retinoblastoma in Britain, a form of cancer that’s usually found in children under four – so in reality, no one knew what was going to happen," she said.

"Specsavers saved my life. I know now, had I not gone for that checkup I would have died."

Livi said the "worst thing" about chemotherapy was losing her hair, she said: "I knew it was going to happen. It came out of my short brown bob in clumps, when I brushed or washed it. The kids at school were horrible, calling me a boy and making fun of my bald patches.

"I was gifted a beautiful wig from the Little Princess Trust that saved my self-esteem, and that my mum could never have afforded herself."

Tragically the chemotherapy wasn't working for her so she began receiving it intravenously through a transfusion into her groin while under general anaesthetic. She eventually went into remission but sadly relapsed and had to have her eye removed.

Talking about the anxieties of the removal, Livi recalled thinking: "I was going to be disfigured, I thought, with a horrible, scary crater in my face."

Last August Livi celebrated 13 years in remission
Last August Livi celebrated 13 years in remission. Picture: Instagram

Unfortunately the removal of her eye didn't rid her of the cancer completely and she had to undergo yet another round of chemo. The Traitors contestant described it as a miracle that she survived, adding that her mum was her "guiding light" through it all.

Livi revealed: "The first thing my mum said when I woke up [from the surgery] was that I looked beautiful. She was my guiding light through all of this."

"I never got to be a normal teenager, but my illness taught me that there is more to life than the little inconveniences and dramas we all get so wrapped up in," she added.

Katie Piper OBE and Livi Deane attend the Book launch for "My New Normal" by Livi Deane at Waterstones
Katie Piper OBE and Livi Deane attend the Book launch for "My New Normal" by Livi Deane at Waterstones. Picture: Getty

Livi said she feels more herself when she isn't wearing her prosthetic eye and says people think she has a "lazy eye" when she wears it.

After sharing her story online a few years back, the 26 year old was discovered by acid attack survivor, presenter and model Katie Piper in 2022.

Katie helped get her signed to a modelling agency and since then, she has appeared in Vogue magazine without her prosthetic. Livi has even released her own book 'My New Normal: Learning to Celebrate What's Different about You'.

Read more about The Traitors here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

The Traitors Season 3 start date has been announced

The Traitors UK Season 3 start date, cast, how to watch and more

TV & Film

Are Maya Jama and Ruben Dias dating?

Is Maya Jama dating footballer Ruben Dias?

Is Traitors on tonight?

When is the next episode of Traitors? Here's what nights The Traitors is on

TV & Film

Here's where The Traitors castle is

Where is The Traitors castle? The picturesque Scottish filming location revealed

TV & Film

The contestants on The Traitors sleep in their own individual lodgings

Where do the Traitors contestants sleep?

TV & Film

Tom Holland on why we never see him on a red carpet with girlfriend Zendaya.

Tom Holland explains why he never walks red carpets with Zendaya

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

We Live In Time's Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh interview each other

We Live In Time's Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield interview each other

TV & Film

Aaron Taylor-Johnson vs. The Most Impossible Aaron Taylor-Johnson Quiz

Aaron Taylor-Johnson vs. 'The Most Impossible Aaron Taylor-Johnson Quiz'

TV & Film

Wicked's Jonathan Bailey and Jeff Goldblum reveal Part 2 will include new original songs

Wicked's Jonathan Bailey and Jeff Goldblum reveal Part 2 will include new original songs

TV & Film

Wicked cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

Wicked cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

TV & Film

Gladiator 2's Paul Mescal and Fred Hechinger take on a chaotic mystery quiz

Gladiator 2's Paul Mescal and Fred Hechinger take on a chaotic mystery interview

TV & Film

Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña reveal who inspired their Emilia Perez performances

Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña reveal who inspired their Emilia Pérez performances

TV & Film

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits