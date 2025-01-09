Who is The Traitor's Fozia? Age, where she's from, job, Instagram & more

Who is The Traitor's Fozia? Picture: BBC

By Abbie Reynolds

Here's everything you need to know about Fozia on The Traitors, from her age and where she's from to her job and family life.

The Traitors fans mother has arrived! That's right Fozia, one of the three contestants who were kicked off of the train to Ardross Castle at the start of show, is back and she's already making a big impression.

After being saved by the fellow contestants, Fozia joined the game and she came with a bang, refusing to hold back at her first round table.

Fans of the show have already taken to X to say things like, "The immediacy of Fozia's queendom is actually staggering" and "Fozia turning up and INSANTLY calling out everyone’s sh--, ICON."

So as we inevitably see more and more of this icon on our screens, we must get to know more about her!

Fozia is on The Traitors. Picture: BBC

How old is The Traitors' Fozia?

Fozia is 50 years old.

What is The Traitors' Fozia's job?

Fozia works as a community development manager.

Where is The Traitors' Fozia from?

The instantly iconic contestant is from Birmingham, which you might have noticed from her Brummy accent.

Fozia returned with Alexander and Jack. Picture: BBC

Has The Traitors' Fozia been on Big Brother?

Often contestants on reality TV shows have done a few others but this isn't the case for Fozia, she's not appeared on any other show that we know of so far.

Is Fozia a Faithful or Traitor?

She wanted to enter the show as a faithful and was made one by Claudia Winkleman. However, in a recent episode the traitors were offered the chance to recruit someone else and Fozia was on their radar.

Bookmark this page because we will update it if she becomes a traitor!

Is The Traitors' Fozia on Instagram?

She is! You can find her @fozfaz1l.

