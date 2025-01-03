Will The Traitors’ train trio return? Here's why Fozia, Alexander and Jack might not come back

Three contestants left The Traitors voluntarily in episode one. Picture: BBC / Studio Lambert

By Kathryn Knight

The three cast members who sacrificed themselves for their fellow contestants’ prize fund in episode one of The Traitors, are unlikely to return.

The Traitors UK season 3 certainly kept us on our toes in episode one, with three players asked to give up their role in the competition to earn up to £10,000 for the others.

While the cast members made their way via train to Ardross Castle, where the missions, ‘murders’ and round table discussions take place, the train came to a halt and host Claudia Winkleman told contestants a player from each carriage must sacrifice themselves.

Fozia, a community development manager, Alexander, a former British diplomat, and Jack, a market trader and landscaper, all nominated themselves to get off the train, forfeiting their place in the game. And it looks like they won’t be returning to the competition at any point.

Claudia Winkleman tasked the contestants with sacrificing three players. Picture: BBC/Studio Lambert

Every version of The Traitors so far has begun with 20-22 contestants, with every UK version having started with 22 players.

So it looks like Fozia, Jack and Alexander gave up their places for good once they stepped off the train. In the past, we have seen eliminated players return; in season one Kieran and Amos were told to leave the game immediately after ranking themselves least likely to win, only for Kieran to return and make it to the final five later on in the competition.

While the ‘train trio’s’ future in the game hasn’t been confirmed, it does appear that their place in the show ended the moment they stepped off the train, which they all immediately seemed to regret.

Fozia said to the camera after: "I kind of thought to myself, 'Do you know what? I'm happy to get off, I'm happy to take this one for the team."

Viewers are convinced the 'train trio' will return. Picture: BBC/Studio Lambert

"I don't know what came over me but I've done it for the team and I've done it for all the people who know me, that's something I would do for others," she added. "It was only after I got off I thought, 'Oh my God, what have I just done'."

However, some viewers are adamant we’ll see at least one of the three return, given that they didn’t appear on The Traitors’ follow-up show Uncloaked, where Ed Gamble unpacks each episode with the contestants most-recently ‘banished’.

Others predict the trio will return and be tasked with eliminating other players.

However, with every series of The Traitors, anything can happen in the castle.

