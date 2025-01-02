When is the next episode of Traitors? Here's what nights The Traitors is on

2 January 2025, 11:56 | Updated: 2 January 2025, 13:25

Is Traitors on tonight?
Is Traitors on tonight? Picture: BBC

By Abbie Reynolds

Is Traitors on tonight? Already obsessed with The Traitors 3? Us too! Here's when the next episode airs.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

On New Year's Day 2025, The Traitors season 3 kicked off with a bang as 25 strangers came together in the hopes of winning a share of the huge cash prize.

The show, hosted by the iconic Claudia Winkleman, sees a group work together to try and weed out the 'traitors' among them. By the end of the show, if any traitors have managed to stay in the game, they win all of the prize money, but if the rest of cast, known as 'faithfuls', successfully banish all the traitors, they take home the cash prize.

The Traitors cash prize can be as high as £125,000 but the contestants have to complete a series of challenges throughout the show to win the money. At the end of season 2, Harry Clark single-handedly won as a traitor and walked away with a healthy £95,000.

Is Traitors on tonight?

Claudia Winklemann hosts The Traitors UK
Claudia Winklemann hosts The Traitors UK. Picture: BBC

With the likes of Joe, Charlotte, Maia and 22 others taking on the game this year it looks like we're set for another dramatic season of The Traitors.

The first episode aired on New Year's Day, but when will the next one be out?

When is the next episode of The Traitors?

Episode 2 of The Traitors will air on Thursday 2nd January. The previous, and first, episode aired on Wednesday 1st January.

The Traitors Season 3

What nights is The Traitors on TV?

The show is on three days a week Wednesday-Friday every week until it ends. You can watch live on BBC One or catch up on BBC iPlayer.

