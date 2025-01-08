Is Claudia Winkleman married? All about The Traitors host from family to fashion

8 January 2025, 21:00

Is Claudia Winkleman married?
Is Claudia Winkleman married? Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Claudia Winkleman is know for her unique style, fabulous wardrobe and for hosting The Traitors. But what else is there to know? Here are all the Winkleman facts you need.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ever since The Traitors landed in the UK, Claudia Winkleman has been the host. But the star, known for her full fringe and heavy eyeliner, has an extensive career that predates the now-infamous TV show.

When she's not whipping up the drama between the Traitors and Faithfuls, Claudia is a mum, a Strictly Come Dancing co-host and radio host.

The 52 year old presenter started her broadcast career in 1992 when she hosted a travel documentary show called Holiday following a career in travel journalism. Since then Claudia has been on a plethora of BBC shows, reported on This Morning and even co-hosted the Eurovision in 2007.

But behind her TV presence what else is there to know about Claudia? Here's everything to know about Claudia including her husband, daughter and height.

Claudia Winklemann hosts The Traitors UK
Claudia Winklemann hosts The Traitors UK. Picture: BBC

How old is Claudia Winkleman?

Born in 1972, Claudia is 52 years old at the time of writing.

Is Claudia Winkleman married?

Yes, Claudia has been married to film producer Kris Thykier since June 2000 - that means they'll have been married 25 years this summer!

Last year, speaking to The Sunday Times about the secret to the longevity of their marriage, Claudia quoted Gwyneth Paltrow’s father, Bruce, she said: "Bruce was asked, 'You’ve had a long marriage, didn’t you want to get divorced?' And he went, 'Sure, but never at the same time.' Best. Line. Ever. I feel incredibly lucky."

She went on to describe Kris as "Scandi". She said: "None of it’s my job, it’s always our job. He’s never said, 'What’s for dinner?' It would be, 'What are we having for dinner? Should I make something?' It’s a tiny inflection, but it is different."

Does Claudia Winkleman have children?

Yes, Claudia and Kris have a daughter and a son, Matilda Martha Thykier, 18, and Jake Thykier, 21.

Claudia Winkleman and Kris Thykier at the Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition 2024
Claudia Winkleman and Kris Thykier at the Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition 2024. Picture: Getty

What does Claudia Winkleman look like without makeup and fringe?

Claudia has such a distinct look now lot of people want to see a good before and after moment of her, however Claudia trademarked her dark tan, black eyeliner and full fringe early on in her career so pictures prior to this are pretty hard to find.

Speaking about the origin of her style, Claudia once explained: "I'll tell you what I've always wanted to look like and once I figured it out I was like, 'I'm going with this'.

"I wanted to look like a male, mature, French student. Let's call him Jean, right? He's in Lyon, he's on his way to a lecture, he's studying physics he might have a scarf on, [or] he might have on a turtleneck. But on the way, he's walking, it's damp - I love winter - guess what he goes past?

"A small pirate fancy dress shop. He picks up something. That's my person."

On exactly what she wants she said: "I want a fingerless glove and eye make-up that looks like I've slept in a skip."

Claudia Winkleman in 2008
Claudia Winkleman in 2008. Picture: Getty
Claudia Winkleman and husband Kris Thykier in 1999
Claudia Winkleman and husband Kris Thykier in 1999. Picture: Getty

How tall is Claudia Winkleman in feet?

Claudia has a pretty average height standing at 5 foot 5 inches.

What is Claudia Winkleman's net worth?

The Traitors host is estimated to have a huge net worth of almost £9 million.

Read more about The Traitors here:

