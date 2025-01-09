What time is The Traitors on tonight?

9 January 2025, 12:32

What time is The Traitors on tonight?
What time is The Traitors on tonight?

By Abbie Reynolds

The Traitors season 3 is here! Here's what time the show airs tonight.

To keep us going through the cold evenings of January we've been treated to more deceit, trickery and teamwork in the form of our current obsession The Traitors.

The third UK season kicked off on New Year's Day with contestants like Livi, Tyler, Linda and Keith competing for the chance of wining part of the huge cash prize. Without revealing any spoilers, there has already been a lot drama and a whole lot of tears.

Hosted by Claudia Winkleman, the show airs every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights, but what time does it start?

Claudia Winklemann hosts The Traitors UK
Claudia Winklemann hosts The Traitors UK.

What time is The Traitors on tonight?

The Traitors airs at 9pm on BBC One and is also available to watch live and watch back on BBC iPlayer. However, this is only three nights a week - Wednesday to Friday. Therefore if you're reading this on a Monday, Tuesday, Saturday or Sunday there will be no episode on at all tonight.

As it is a Thursday today, tonight's episode will air at 9pm. Every episode lasts approximately an hour with episodes this year varying between 58 to 62 minutes so far.

The Traitors Season 3

You want to be tuned in from the very start of the episode because in the first 15 minutes we find out if the traitors 'murdered' anyone the night before and, if so, who. However, sometimes the traitors are offered the chance to recruit a faithful as a traitor so that might be what is a revealed instead.

The middle of the episode usually shows the contestants taking part in the daily challenge trying to win money for the winning cash pot and collecting shields to protect them from being 'murdered' by the traitors.

