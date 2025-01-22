The Traitors fans spot ‘clue’ hinting at major finale twist

22 January 2025, 16:38

Fans of the traitors think the show gave a clue about a potential finale twist.
Fans of the traitors think the show gave a clue about a potential finale twist. Picture: BBC

By Jenny Medlicott

Eagle-eyed Traitors fans think they’ve predicted a huge upcoming twist for the show’s finale and if they’re right, we could be about to see some serious drama.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

We’re approaching that time of the year where The Traitors is nearing its end, which means another torturous wait until its hopefully back for series four, or even a Celebrity version!

As the show’s finale approaches fast, the theories have being coming in thick and fast, with different predictions plastered across various social media platforms.

But the theories really started to get serious after the show’s host Claudia Winkleman made an unexpected announcement in last Friday's episode (17th January). She told the remaining contestants: “I'm going to award one of you with an extraordinary power that has the potential to turn the entire game on its head."

And we’ve gotta tell you, there is has been some incredible detective work going on since. One theory in particular stands out, and it would be a major last minute twist if it's right.

But what was is the mysterious twist fans think they've predicted?

The Traitors round table on season 3
The Traitors round table on season 3. Picture: BBC

After Claudia's cryptic message on Friday, viewers began their sleuthing and some noticed that the camera gave an unusual close-up to one book from the castle library in that same episode.

The book was titled ’The Seer’ and for those who don’t know, the seer is actually a type of character in a game called ‘Werewolf’.

Werewolf, also known as Mafia, is a game where different players are given different character roles, some of which have a unique power, and they must all guess or convince other players of who the werewolf is among them. Sound familiar?

Fans think the show might introduce a character called 'the seer'
Fans think the show might introduce a character called 'the seer'. Picture: BBC

One of these roles is ‘the seer’, as explained by SuperTV: “The Seer is arguably the most powerful and important Villager. The Seer targets a player, and the Moderator silently indicates whether that player is a Villager or a Werewolf. The Seer must then find a way to use that knowledge to help the Villagers, without becoming the next target themselves”.

And we're sure it'll come as no shock to hear that this is actually one of the games The Traitors was originally based on.

Given we haven’t seen the introduction of a seer-type character in the show so far, it’s left fans wondering if that could be the major twist on the horizon in the final week.

If implemented, it could mean one of the show’s contestants is given the power to uncover the traitors’ identities - but could also put them in a vulnerable position for murder.

But of course, the internet is alight with countless other theories too so it’s possible one of them might be closer to the truth.

The Traitors might have a major twist in the finale week
The Traitors might have a major twist in the finale week. Picture: BBC / Studio Lambert

It’s also worth noting that there’s another series twist set to come, which we already know about, after Claudia announced in the first episode of this series that those banished at the final roundtable will no longer reveal their “true identities”.

She told the contestants: ”Listen carefully. Those who make it to the final will no longer reveal their true identities as they leave. Instead, you will need to rely solely on your instincts as to whether any Traitors are left in the game. I'll let that sink in."

This means that the remaining contestants won’t know if any traitors are still in the game at the very end.

So this, coupled up with a second twist yet to come, means fans could be about to see fireworks in the final episode. Only time will tell…

Read more about The Traitors here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Robert Pattinson reveals who inspired his wild Mickey 17 voice after trailer goes viral

Robert Pattinson sounds completely unrecognisable in viral Mickey 17 trailer

Harriett Blackmore teases All Stars appearance

Is Love Island's Harriett Blackmore going into All Stars?

Love Island

Why did Love Island's Nicole and Ciaran split?

Why did Love Island's Nicole and Ciaran split?

Love Island

Love Island's Nicole Samuel explains Ciaran Davies split

Love Island's Nicole Samuel breaks silence on Ciaran Davies split

Love Island

Why did Love Island's Kaz Crossley cut her hair short?

Why Love Island's Kaz Crossley cut her hair short

Love Island

Love Island All Stars 2025 is back causing couple dramas

Who is coupled up on Love Island All Stars 2025?

Love Island

Ekin-Su and Davide became popular with viewers because of their unconventional chemistry

Why did Love Island's Ekin-Su and Davide split?

Here's what happened between Love Island’s Casey O’Gorman and Tina Stinnes

What happened between Love Island’s Casey and Tina? Their history explained

Love Island

What happened to Ron Hall's eye?

Love Island's Ron Hall explains how he went blind in one eye

Love Island

Why did Joey and Grace end things?

What happened between Grace Jackson and Joey Essex?

Love Island

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits