The Traitors fans spot ‘clue’ hinting at major finale twist

Fans of the traitors think the show gave a clue about a potential finale twist. Picture: BBC

By Jenny Medlicott

Eagle-eyed Traitors fans think they’ve predicted a huge upcoming twist for the show’s finale and if they’re right, we could be about to see some serious drama.

We’re approaching that time of the year where The Traitors is nearing its end, which means another torturous wait until its hopefully back for series four, or even a Celebrity version!

As the show’s finale approaches fast, the theories have being coming in thick and fast, with different predictions plastered across various social media platforms.

But the theories really started to get serious after the show’s host Claudia Winkleman made an unexpected announcement in last Friday's episode (17th January). She told the remaining contestants: “I'm going to award one of you with an extraordinary power that has the potential to turn the entire game on its head."

And we’ve gotta tell you, there is has been some incredible detective work going on since. One theory in particular stands out, and it would be a major last minute twist if it's right.

But what was is the mysterious twist fans think they've predicted?

The Traitors round table on season 3. Picture: BBC

After Claudia's cryptic message on Friday, viewers began their sleuthing and some noticed that the camera gave an unusual close-up to one book from the castle library in that same episode.

The book was titled ’The Seer’ and for those who don’t know, the seer is actually a type of character in a game called ‘Werewolf’.

Werewolf, also known as Mafia, is a game where different players are given different character roles, some of which have a unique power, and they must all guess or convince other players of who the werewolf is among them. Sound familiar?

Fans think the show might introduce a character called 'the seer'. Picture: BBC

One of these roles is ‘the seer’, as explained by SuperTV: “The Seer is arguably the most powerful and important Villager. The Seer targets a player, and the Moderator silently indicates whether that player is a Villager or a Werewolf. The Seer must then find a way to use that knowledge to help the Villagers, without becoming the next target themselves”.

And we're sure it'll come as no shock to hear that this is actually one of the games The Traitors was originally based on.

Given we haven’t seen the introduction of a seer-type character in the show so far, it’s left fans wondering if that could be the major twist on the horizon in the final week.

If implemented, it could mean one of the show’s contestants is given the power to uncover the traitors’ identities - but could also put them in a vulnerable position for murder.

But of course, the internet is alight with countless other theories too so it’s possible one of them might be closer to the truth.

The Traitors might have a major twist in the finale week. Picture: BBC / Studio Lambert

It’s also worth noting that there’s another series twist set to come, which we already know about, after Claudia announced in the first episode of this series that those banished at the final roundtable will no longer reveal their “true identities”.

She told the contestants: ”Listen carefully. Those who make it to the final will no longer reveal their true identities as they leave. Instead, you will need to rely solely on your instincts as to whether any Traitors are left in the game. I'll let that sink in."

This means that the remaining contestants won’t know if any traitors are still in the game at the very end.

So this, coupled up with a second twist yet to come, means fans could be about to see fireworks in the final episode. Only time will tell…

