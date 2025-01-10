How to take part in The Traitors: Past contestants reveal their application tips

Tips to be cast on the traitors. Picture: BBC

By Abbie Reynolds

Do you want to take part in The Traitors? Here's how to apply to the next season of the show.

With all the excitement of The Traitors season three we're not surprised you're interested in taking part in the next season of the show, so we've got all the details on how to apply.

The Traitors has become a nation favourite reality show since it came to the UK in 2022 after it debuted in Australia. It's even got a US spin off and the celebrity edition of the show is set to come to the UK in the near future.

This year, faithfuls like Livi, Anna, Tyler, Fozia and Joe have came together to try and weed out the traitors amongst them who so far include Minah, Armani and Linda. On season 2 of the show, a lone traitor won after successfully tricking his entire cast.

Yep, Harry Clark walked away from the show with a whopping £95k. Could that be you? Here are all the details on how to get onto The Traitors.

The Traitors round table on season 3. Picture: BBC

How can I get on The Traitors?

To apply for The Traitors, all you have to do is follow this link and fill out the application form provided. Applicants must be 18 or over to apply.

Applications for the next season of The Traitors close February 9th 2025, so get those forms filled out quick!

Of course, there will be hundreds, if not thousands of people applying for the show - which has traditionally only included 22 players. So here's how some past contestants were cast which might help you with own application, or even interview process, should you get that far, including season 2's Brian who thinks his tip is genius - and we'd have to agree.

Meryl, from season 1, revealed that she was originally meant to go on The Circle but it was switched to the US version and the producer suggested she should apply for The Traitors instead. "My mum always says to say yes to everything, so I was like yep," she began.

Linda from The Traitors season three. Picture: BBC

"I had to go through the whole application process still, even though they asked me to apply. I applied and then I had to have interviews with execs and then have one to one interviews and they had to ask you questions like, 'What was the biggest lie you've ever told? Have you ever kept a secret?'

"'Are you good at keeping secrets? Give us examples,' and liked everything to be backed up with an example." There you have it guys, make sure you have an armoury full of juicy secrets and lies!

Some one who got that memo was Alyssa, another season 1 contestant. She revealed that an elaborate lie she spread in her childhood was what led casting producers to get her on her show.

In a TikTok, she explained that when she was as young as six she spread around a rumour at a party that a girl who was talking to the boy she liked had said that she hated Chinese people, when in fact she had said she hated Chinese food.

"I always remember this story because it was the first time I understood that I was a minority and I used it to my advantage," she said after revealing that the little girl was in fact kicked out of the party.

22 contestants from The Traitors season 3. Picture: BBC

Maddy from the same season said that she had to do a two truths and a lie in her audition for the show. She also revealed that you have to undergo a medical exam and you get a phone call from a psychiatrist to check you're mentally fit for the show.

Someone else who has revealed tips to get on the show is Brian from season 2. His first tip was "be yourself". "You don't know what they're looking for," he said, "...so you need to have confidence in yourself."

"Tip number two is this," he said holding up an eyeshadow palate. "Basically, stand out. So I gave myself a black eye, I just kinda painted this weird black eye on with makeup.

"As soon as I got on the call I was like, 'I'm so sorry, I feel so embarrassed I just like gave myself a black eye messing around with my friends, I feel so stupid that this happened.

"And then we got to the end of the call and I went, 'stop', I took control of the Zoom call and they were like, 'whoa', I totally blindsided them. I was like I've been lying to you this whole time."

Brian then said he wiped off the black eye and whoever was on the call was "freaking out" about it. "So I think that's what got me on the show, it's just that I stood out a bit. I had the balls to do something like that," he concluded.

Jasmine from Brian's season also shared her application story and said she submitted a video in which she said her job, in retail, was just to "manipulate money out of people" so she had mastered the "art of bull----".

So guys there are some tips and tricks, good luck applying!

