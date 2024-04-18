The Traitors UK Celebrity Edition In The Works For 2025

18 April 2024, 14:19 | Updated: 18 April 2024, 16:08

Celebrity Traitors supposedly in discussion for 2025
Celebrity Traitors supposedly in discussion for 2025. Picture: BBC

By Tiasha Debray

The Traitors UK is supposedly lining up an all-star celebrity addition for 2025, with the BBC expecting to sign on some big stars.

The Traitors UK has definitely become a national staple, hosted by Claudia Winkleman, the show followed a number of contestants as they tried to survive the traitors hidden in their midst.

The show is the perfect balance of campy and strategic and the first two seasons saw huge success. This has ultimately led to the conversation being had on creating an exciting new celebrity edition.

According to Deadline, an agreement between the BBC and Studio Lambert, the production company behind the show has been very close to closing a deal on a celebrity version, with the hopes that it can be ready to air by 2025.

Claudia Winkleman hosted the first and second of the UK series
Claudia Winkleman hosted the first and second of the UK series. Picture: Alamy

According to the publication, the ever-iconic Claudia Winkleman most likely will return as host. After all, what is the show without her?

Casting for season three of the psychologically thrilling series recently closed and supposed broadcast plans appear to want to air this fourth 'celebrity' season, consecutively after.

As they build excitement for the upcoming series, apparently the BBC have planned to snag some big names to join.

The Traitors franchise is no stranger to celebrity contestants, with the US season mixing civilians and celebrities to compete.

In fact, the UK’s very own Ekin-Su from Love Island just finished her stint on the show across the pond. There’s been no confirmation on any celebrities signing onto the UK Celebrity version just yet, but a few celebrities have expressed their interest over the years.

Rylan Clark has mentioned he'd be open to appearing on Celebrity Traitors
Rylan Clark has mentioned he'd be open to appearing on Celebrity Traitors. Picture: Getty

Media personality Rylan Clark spoke to Radio Times, and said "I love The Traitors, obviously! Everyone’s on that bandwagon. Claud [Claudia Winkleman] is a good mate of mine – seeing her with her high collars and fringe makes me smile."

When asked if he'd ever go on reality TV again Rylan claimed "I would hate nothing more than to be a contestant again. Unless it was on Celebrity Traitors. I’d go to town on that."

"Literally every time I see Claudia, I’m like, 'Why has this not been done? Sort it out or I’ll cut your fringe off, babe,'" he jested about his close friend.

Strictly Come Dancing’s Giovanni Pernice told The One Show, "I love The Traitors… Sign me up right now... Yes!"

"I'm obsessed with this show, and I'm obsessed with Claudia... If there is a celebrity version, please, I would give everything to do it."

And even comedian Ed Gamble, who currently hosts The Traitor’s UK: Uncloaked, a visual podcast for the show, has openly discussed his love for the game throughout his career.

After being on shows like Taskmaster and The Hunted, the star would probably be up for it and do quite well under pressure.

The same can't be said for Ed Gamble’s partner in crime on the ‘Off Menu’ podcast, James Acaster. Whilst he would also be a hot ticket item for the show, his time on Hunted alongside Ed proved the comedian doesn't quite flourish under pressure.

Ed Gamble has professed his love for the show multiple times on his podcast
Ed Gamble has professed his love for the show multiple times on his podcast. Picture: Alamy

The boys have amassed a huge following online from the success of their podcast and could bring a whole new younger audience for the BBC.

Top British celebrities such as Dawn French, Jennifer Saunders and Mary Berry, have also had their names tossed in the ring after they featured in a Celebrity Traitors sketch that aired in 2023. The trio already know what they’re doing.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

