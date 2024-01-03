Where Is The Traitors UK Filmed? The Stunning Location Revealed

By Kathryn Knight

The Traitors is back in our lives with series two, but where is the castle that’s used for the iconic show?

Claudia Winkleman returns to host series two of The Traitors, which is filmed in a centuries-old Scottish castle complete with acres of land, shadowy corners and long corridors, all aspects that supply extra tension as one of 22 players is “killed off” each night.

The contestants are playing with the aim of winning the £120,000 prize by competing in a series of tasks each day.

Each evening ends with the roundtable where the players must decide who amongst them are the traitors and “banish” them from the game. Meanwhile, the traitors are choosing who will be their next victim; anyone close to discovering their identities or simply not putting the effort into the games.

But where is The Traitors filmed? Here’s what you need to know.

Where is The Traitors filmed?

The Traitors is filmed in a 19th century castle called Ardross Castle, which is around 25 miles north of Inverness in the Scottish Highlands. It has over 100 acres of parkland on the banks of the River Alness and is used as a wedding and events venue as well as for TV shows.

The incredible castle is used for both the UK and US versions of The Traitors.

Now owned by the McTaggart family, who bought the estate in 1983, the castle has undergone extensive renovation .

Loukas Tsarmaklis, a director of Ardross Castle Enterprise, spoke to The P&J in January 2023, saying they’d tried to keep a low profile up until the success of The Traitors.

He said wedding bookings have soared since the production company chose the castle as its filming location.

“We weren’t sure how it would go, and I don’t think they did. We did not know it was going to be so popular,” he revealed. “But it’s taken off and we’ve been inundated with people making inquiries.”

Tsarmaklis also praised the show for putting the area on the map, helping local businesses like B&Bs, tradesmen and taxi drivers.

