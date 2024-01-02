The Traitors Season 2: Episodes, Start Time And Days It's On

The Traitors is hosted by Claudia Winkleman. Picture: BBC

The Traitors returns for season two – here’s when it starts, how to watch and the days it’s on.

Claudia Winkleman returns to our TV screens to host The Traitors season two this winter, with a brand new cast of ordinary people hoping to win £120,000.

The series had the nation gripped last year when it first aired, and this time around it’s expected to be an even bigger success.

The tense competition sees 22 strangers housed in a Scottish castle, taking on tasks and challenges. The catch however is that there are a few traitors amongst them, “killing off” contestants who they believe aren’t putting the effort in or, worse, are close to finding out who the traitors are.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Traitors season two, from its start time and the days it’s on.

The Traitors returns for series two. Picture: BBC

How to watch The Traitors season 2

The Traitors series two will be available to watch on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 3rd January. Episodes two and three will be released on iPlayer immediately after episode one has aired.

Otherwise. the show will air on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights.

How many episodes of The Traitors season two are there?

Just like last time, there will be 12 episodes of The Traitors series two. Each episode is around an hour long, always ending on a cliff hanger following eliminations or the infamous roundtable debates.

The first episode will decipher which contestants are the ‘traitors’ “killing people off” at night and which participants are the faithfuls, simply trying to win the cash prize.

The cast of The Traitors series two. Picture: BBC

What times does The Traitors start?

The Traitors will air at 9pm on BBC One Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

Which days is The Traitors on?

The Traitors is on TV Wednesday to Friday, but all the episodes will also be added available to stream online once they’ve aired.

After the first episode of The Traitors series two airs, episodes two and three will be on iPlayer as well as airing on Thursday and Friday respectively.

