The Traitors’ Harry – Who Is He And Who’s His Famous Girlfriend?

11 January 2024, 17:28

Get to know Harry from The Traitors UK series two
Get to know Harry from The Traitors UK series two. Picture: BBC

By Kathryn Knight

Harry’s taken to The Traitors like a natural, but how old is the reality TV hopeful, what’s his job and who is his girlfriend?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Harry, along with Paul, Miles and (formerly) Ash, is a traitor on series two of The Traitors UK and his co-stars have no idea after his cheeky-chappy ways quickly convinced them he’s a faithful.

The youngster is just one of 22 contestants hoping to get their hands on the £120,000 prize by making it to the end following a series of challenges and tasks inside the stunning Scottish castle and its grounds.

But who is Harry Clark, how old is he, what’s his job and who is his girlfriend? Get to know the ‘traitor’ here…

The Traitors: Harry is hoping to win the prize fund
The Traitors: Harry is hoping to win the prize fund. Picture: BBC

Where is The Traitors’ Harry from?

Harry is from Slough, just outside of London.

He said he’d work well as a traitor because he’s ‘already thought of everything’ after watching series one. If he wins the prize fund, he’d like to spend the money on treating his family and his girlfriend and would also like to buy a new car.

How old is Harry from The Traitors?

Harry is 22 years old, one of the youngest contestants on The Traitors UK series two besides 21-year-olds Mollie and Kyra, who was banished just a few days into the series.

Meg, an illustrator, and firm faithful is also 22.

Harry from The Traitors is a British Army Engineer
Harry from The Traitors is a British Army Engineer. Picture: BBC

What does Harry from The Traitors do as a job?

Harry is a British Army Engineer, making him an ideal candidate for all the tough challenges The Traitors cast have to do to boost the prize fund and win shields. He also credits his job for giving him a good sense of morale, describing his thought process as: “Even though it’s Monday, it’s a step closer to Friday, do you know what I mean? I’m one of those people.”

He reckons he has ‘no fear’. He said before heading into the castle: “I’ve never had any fear; I'd jump from an aeroplane, skydive and jump off cliffs. I’ve done all of it at work so I'm sure I’ll be fine up in Scotland.

"I’m also used to working in teams and every day I’m in groups, whether they are big or small, trying to solve tasks, bouncing off each other. I think I’ll be really good at working out the strengths of people and putting them into positions that they’ll work best at.”

The Traitors star Harry is in a relationship with Anna Maynard
The Traitors star Harry is in a relationship with Anna Maynard. Picture: Anna Maynard/Instagram

Who is Harry from The Traitors' girlfriend?

Harry’s girlfriend is Anna Maynard, who may have been able to give him some TV tips having worked herself on CBBC as a presenter on kids show Got What It Takes, where teen singers compete to impress celebrity mentors.

Anna is 23 and she often shares snippets of her relationship with Harry on Instagram.

What is Harry from The Traitors Instagram?

You can find Harry @harryclarky on Instagram, where he has over four thousand followers. There's not too many posts, but there are some adorable captions dedicated to his girlfriend. Cute!

