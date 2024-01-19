When Does The Traitors UK Series 2 Finish?

The Traitors UK series 2 comes to an end soon
The Traitors UK series 2 comes to an end soon. Picture: BBC
The Traitors UK season two will have a highly-anticipated final, so when does the show finish?

We are all locked in for a brand new series of The Traitors, where a whole new cast of faithfuls and traitors have been put together in the hopes of winning the £120k prize for themselves.

The show, made up of 22 contestants, will see them try to compete in a series of challenges at a gothic Scottish castle without being banished or ‘killed’ by the traitors.

Hosted by Claudia Winkleman, The Traitors airs three nights a week, keeping us all in suspense between Saturday and Tuesday as we await for new episodes, which come out Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Harry, Paul, Diane and their co-stars have so far played an excellent game at keeping us on our toes as the cast figure out who might be a traitor.

The cast of The Traitors are hoping to win the cash prize
The cast of The Traitors are hoping to win the cash prize. Picture: BBC

When is The Traitors final?

The Traitors UK finishes on Friday 26th January at 9pm on BBC One for a grand finale which will see the remaining contestants fight for the £120,000 prize while hoping there’s not a traitor in sight.

The final will be an hour and 10 minutes long, slightly longer than all the other episodes which are typically 60 minutes.

Claudia Winkleman will host the final of The Traitors
Claudia Winkleman will host the final of The Traitors. Picture: BBC

What happens in The Traitors final?

After days of roundtable deliberations, where contestants – both traitors and faithfuls – were banished or “killed” along the way, the final will see whoever’s left trying to get their hands on the cash prize.

The remaining group will battle it out in one final roundtable as they ensure any remaining traitors are banished.

The finalists are then given ceremonial pouches around a fire pit which light up in green or red when thrown into the flames. If any of them are red it means someone believes a traitor is still among them. They would then vote on who to eliminate.

Once the group are confident there are no traitors among them, they will be able to get their hands on the cash prize. However, if there is a sneaky traitor left in their midst, he or she will take the entire prize fund.

If there are no traitors left, the prize is split between the remaining faithfuls.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

