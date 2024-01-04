Where Do The Contestants Sleep On The Traitors?

4 January 2024, 11:18 | Updated: 4 January 2024, 16:49

The contestants on The Traitors sleep in their own individual lodgings
The contestants on The Traitors sleep in their own individual lodgings. Picture: BBC

By Kathryn Knight

The Traitors is back to consume our lives and once again fans have a lot of questions about the series, including where the contestants sleep.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

22 contestants returned to Ardross Castle for series two of The Traitors hosted by Claudia Winkleman, a competition series which sees the players compete for the £120k prize.

Each night three traitors within the cast ‘kill off’ one contestant either for not pulling their weight or for coming close to finding out the traitors’ identity. To keep their identities hidden each player leaves the castle separately and is driven to accommodation where they sleep alone.

If the traitors come knocking, it means they’ve been killed off.

The Traitors castle is in Scotland
The Traitors castle is in Scotland. Picture: BBC

Where do the contestants sleep on The Traitors?

The contestants on The Traitors all sleep in individual lodgings, which they are driven to separately at the end of each day. After dinner, and sometimes drinks, a clock strikes later on in the evening marking the end of the day.

Each player is driven separately in a jeep, one by one, to their individual accommodation which is likely not too far from the castle. On the show it’s made clear the contestants leave separate to one another to avoid people potentially seeing where the others are staying.

On episode one each of the traitors stopped to speak to host Claudia as she gave them their cloaks and made them vow to keep their identities secret. This would have had to have been filmed well out of shot of the other players, particularly the faithfuls.

The Traitors' contestants spend most of the time in the castle
The Traitors' contestants spend most of the time in the castle. Picture: BBC

That same night Claudia told viewers the jeeps waiting outside the castle were for driving the contestants home individually.

However, they seem to arrive back at the castle in groups each morning, arriving through the door with a few of their co-stars – that is until the end of the series when hardly anyone is left.

Claudia Winkleman fronts The Traitors
Claudia Winkleman fronts The Traitors. Picture: BBC

In the US version of the show, which was filmed before the UK edition and is hosted by Alan Cumming, it was portrayed that the contestants slept at the castle as they were filmed heading upstairs to bed. However, it seems those scenes were just filmed for effect as he said in an interview with Screen Rant that instead the contestants ‘all stayed in a hotel in the Inverness airport.”

Similarly, before a ‘killing’ is made or a new traitor is chosen, the contestants in question are shown getting ready for bed in their rooms which look like they’re in the castle. However, this is also likely to be another scene filmed purely for dramatic effect and isn’t actually where the players spend the night.

