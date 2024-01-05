Who Won The Traitors UK Series 1 And Where Are They Now?

5 January 2024, 17:49

The Traitors is back for a second series but here's who won series one
The Traitors is back for a second series but here's who won series one. Picture: BBC

By Kathryn Knight

The Traitors became a viral phenomenon with series one – but who were the winners?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Traitors might be back with a brand new cast for series two but viewers can’t help comparing some of the game play and strategies to those in season one, which starred contestants like Meryl Williams, Maddy Medley, Alyssa Chan and Amanda Lovett.

And let’s not forget Kieran Tompsett’s iconic delivery of “a parting gift” when he was voted off at the roundtable.

But who ended up winning The Traitors UK series one and what are they up to now? Read on to find out.

The Traitors series one finalists
The Traitors series one finalists. Picture: Getty

Who won The Traitors UK series one?

Meryl Williams, Aaron Evans and Hannah Byczkowski won series one of The Traitors UK, walking away with £33,000 each.

It was a very tense final, with traitor Wilfred Webster mere moments away from getting his hands on the prize fund before he was outed just in time by the faithfuls, thanks to the seed of doubt planted by Kieran and his ‘parting gift.’

Meryl Williams was a winner of The Traitors series one
Meryl Williams was a winner of The Traitors series one. Picture: Getty

What is Meryl from The Traitors up to now?

When she spoke to host Claudia Winkleman about her plans for the prize fund Meryl said she wanted to try new things and she recently celebrated the new year in South Africa, which is where she was born before her and her mum moved to the UK when she was a child.

Over on Instagram it looks like Meryl’s been enjoying the hard-earned prize money, attending glamorous fashion events, making TV appearances and spending time with her family. She's also signed to a talent agency so we'll no doubt be seeing more of her on screen.

The Traitors series one star Aaron
The Traitors series one star Aaron. Picture: BBC

What is Aaron from The Traitors doing now?

Aaron said from the start he wanted to get his mum a house with the prize money and would keep a few thousand for himself to go traveling. His Instagram doesn’t give much away in terms of what he’s been up to since the show but recent posts include a few holidays and a trip to Vietnam last April.

He’s no longer an estate agent and instead works on yachts.

The reality star is also set to take on First Dates after he was spotted in the new series' teaser.

The Traitors star Hannah Byczkowski
The Traitors star Hannah Byczkowski. Picture: Getty

What is Hannah from The Traitors doing now?

Hannah left her job in health and social care to take part in The Traitors and since then she’s become a stand-up comedian and hosts the Ghost Huns podcast.

Like some of her co-stars she’s made a few more TV appearances since The Traitors, including the celebrity edition of The Weakest Link.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest TV & Film News

The Traitors is hosted by Claudia Winkleman

The Traitors Season 2: Episode Guide And The Days It's On

Elma Pazar is apparently heading into Love Island All Stars

The Ex Islander And TOWIE Star Signed Up For Love Island All Stars

The Traitors is back with a new cast for series 2

The Traitors Season 2 Cast In Full Including Their Ages And Where They're From

Names have begun to circulate around Love Island All Stars

Love Island All Stars Cast & Who’s Rumoured For The Line-Up

The contestants on The Traitors sleep in their own individual lodgings

Where Do The Contestants Sleep On The Traitors?

Here's where The Traitors castle is

Where Is The Traitors Castle? Inside The Stunning Location

Love Island: All Stars begins 15th January

Love Island: All Stars Start Date Confirmed

Jacob Elordi has revealed how he felt about the bathtub scene in Saltburn

How Jacob Elordi Really Felt About Saltburn’s Bathtub Scene

Rachel Finni is pregnant with her first baby

Love Island Series 7 Star Announces She’s Pregnant With Her First Child

Glen Powell says he found it 'hard' to lean into his chemistry with Sydney Sweeney

Anyone But You's Glen Powell Reveals Secret Of Off-Screen Chemistry With Sydney Sweeney

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

MAFS UK

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits