Here's Who Won The Traitors Series 2

26 January 2024, 22:15

The Traitors UK series 2 winner has been revealed
The Traitors UK series 2 winner has been revealed. Picture: BBC

The Traitors series two was as dramatic and tense as expected... Here's who won the cash prize.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

*** Spoilers for The Traitors series two final ahead, obviously. ***

Friday night saw three weeks of Harry Clark's scheming come to an end when he single-handedly won the £95k prize on The Traitors.

The shock finale came after faithful Jaz aired his suspicions around Harry being a traitor just days before, keeping his thoughts to himself originally in order not to get 'killed off'. However, his last minute admission over a conversation he'd had with Paul weeks prior only led to his banishment.

It had been a tense few days in the run-up to the grand finale, with Zack 'killed' and Jasmine banished just before the last episode. The pair had been at loggerheads during more than one roundtable discussion, the perfect distraction for traitors Harry and Andrew.

Harry from The Traitors had viewers convinced he'd win
Harry from The Traitors had viewers convinced he'd win. Picture: BBC

Who won The Traitors series two?

The Traitors series two was won by 22-year-old Harry Clark after he won the trust of co-star Molly over the course of the three weeks, a friendship which he owes his entire win to as she refused to banish him at the last minute, choosing faithful Jaz instead.

The outcome for the traitors was an unthinkable one three weeks ago when Paul and Ash were with Harry in the secretive cloaks. Viewers will remember Ash was the first traitor to be banished after her fellow traitors turned on her when the faithfuls raised their suspicions.

The Traitors could be getting a celebrity version
The Traitors series two has come to an end. Picture: BBC

Meanwhile, Paul was convinced the prize fund was his, possibly getting a little too comfortable in his role as a traitor. That was until Harry too turned on him when his castmates questioned his actions.

Paul said in a confessional after being called out by Harry at the round table: "He really went for me. He has his eyes wide open with his role as a Traitor."

He later added: "I think even little Harry's learnt a bit from the way that I was playing it because the way he took me down in that moment then was just perfect, so I fall on my own sword."

Stars of The Traitors talk to This Morning about their time on the show

After Paul was banished it left Harry with new recruit Andrew and they were later able to convert another faithful, Ross, who sadly only lasted one day in the role after the pressure seemed to get to him at the roundtable.

Ross had been hoping to get vengeance as a traitor after his mum Diane was 'killed' by the traitors earlier on in the show. However his position was soon foiled and when he was banished he dropped the bombshell that iconic contestant Diane was his mum, leaving the faithfuls with 'an Easter egg' to mull over.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest TV & Film News

The Traitors' Evie wants to win the cash prize to get a new home with her wife

Who Is Evie Morrison From The Traitors And Who Is Her Wife?

Anton is being hailed a 'King' after his row with Mitch

Anton Danyluk Is Love Island Fans' New All Stars Hero

Tom Clare and Arabella Chi have history

What Happened With Tom Clare And Arabella Chi?

All the Mean Girls easter eggs you might have missed

Every OG 'Mean Girls' Easter Egg In The New Movie Musical

The Traitors is back with a new cast for series 2

The Traitors Season 2 Cast In Full Including Their Ages And Where They're From

Here's where The Traitors castle is

Where Is The Traitors Filmed? Inside The Stunning Scottish Castle Location

The Traitors could be getting a celebrity version

Will There Be The Traitors UK Celebrity Edition?

Anyone But You arrived in cinemas in December

How Long Is Anyone But You In Cinemas For?

Paul Mescal and Ariana Grande have this in common

Paul Mescal's New Tattoo Has A Link To Ariana Grande

Love Island All Stars cast are getting paid well above minimum wage for their time in the luxury villa

Do The Love Island All Stars Cast Get Paid And How Much?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Love Island: The Morning After

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits