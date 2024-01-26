Here's Who Won The Traitors Series 2

The Traitors UK series 2 winner has been revealed. Picture: BBC

The Traitors series two was as dramatic and tense as expected... Here's who won the cash prize.

*** Spoilers for The Traitors series two final ahead, obviously. ***

Friday night saw three weeks of Harry Clark's scheming come to an end when he single-handedly won the £95k prize on The Traitors.

The shock finale came after faithful Jaz aired his suspicions around Harry being a traitor just days before, keeping his thoughts to himself originally in order not to get 'killed off'. However, his last minute admission over a conversation he'd had with Paul weeks prior only led to his banishment.

It had been a tense few days in the run-up to the grand finale, with Zack 'killed' and Jasmine banished just before the last episode. The pair had been at loggerheads during more than one roundtable discussion, the perfect distraction for traitors Harry and Andrew.

Harry from The Traitors had viewers convinced he'd win. Picture: BBC

Who won The Traitors series two?

The Traitors series two was won by 22-year-old Harry Clark after he won the trust of co-star Molly over the course of the three weeks, a friendship which he owes his entire win to as she refused to banish him at the last minute, choosing faithful Jaz instead.

The outcome for the traitors was an unthinkable one three weeks ago when Paul and Ash were with Harry in the secretive cloaks. Viewers will remember Ash was the first traitor to be banished after her fellow traitors turned on her when the faithfuls raised their suspicions.

The Traitors series two has come to an end. Picture: BBC

Meanwhile, Paul was convinced the prize fund was his, possibly getting a little too comfortable in his role as a traitor. That was until Harry too turned on him when his castmates questioned his actions.

Paul said in a confessional after being called out by Harry at the round table: "He really went for me. He has his eyes wide open with his role as a Traitor."

He later added: "I think even little Harry's learnt a bit from the way that I was playing it because the way he took me down in that moment then was just perfect, so I fall on my own sword."

Stars of The Traitors talk to This Morning about their time on the show

After Paul was banished it left Harry with new recruit Andrew and they were later able to convert another faithful, Ross, who sadly only lasted one day in the role after the pressure seemed to get to him at the roundtable.

Ross had been hoping to get vengeance as a traitor after his mum Diane was 'killed' by the traitors earlier on in the show. However his position was soon foiled and when he was banished he dropped the bombshell that iconic contestant Diane was his mum, leaving the faithfuls with 'an Easter egg' to mull over.

