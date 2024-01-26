Who Is Evie Morrison From The Traitors And Who Is Her Wife?

The Traitors' Evie wants to win the cash prize to get a new home with her wife
Evie Morrison is a series two The Traitors star, but what do we know about the faithful?

Evie Morrison may have had to swerve a few traitor accusations from her castmates during The Traitors series two but viewers know she’s a strong faithful.

Away from the show, Evie is a veterinary nurse with plans to get a new home with her wife Kayleigh if she can get her hands on the prize fund.

As she reaches the final of the show with co-stars Molly, Harry, Andrew and Jaz, get to know faithful Evie from where she’s from to who her wife is.

Who is Evie from The Traitors?

Evie is a veterinary nurse from Inverness, so she’s actually not too far from the actual filming location of The Traitors which is filmed at Ardross Castle north of Inverness.

She said having to detach from her emotions as part of her job meant she was able to detach from the drama of the game on The Traitors.

Evie applied for the show because it was part of her '30 things to do before 30' list.

Watch the trailer for The Traitors USA

Who is Evie’s wife?

Evie’s wife is called Kayleigh, who she first mentioned on-screen the day before the final as she told her fellow players of their plans to hopefully get a bigger place together with their two rescue dogs.

After her conversation about her prize plans aired Evie shared a photo of her wife on X (formerly Twitter). She wrote in the caption: “Sorry guys forgot to mention. Here’s my missus Kayleigh and the two rescue dogs I need £100k for. Not the most inspiring story I just want a garden lol.”

How old is Evie from The Traitors?

Evie is 29 years old, just a year older from momentary traitor Ross and a year or two younger than Jaz, Jonny and Charlotte.

Mollie was the youngest contestant this year at 21 while Aubrey, the first to be ‘killed’, was the oldest.

Does Evie from The Traitors have Instagram?

Evie does have Instagram! You can follow her @happyblondehiker where she posts mostly about hiking, running and wild swimming in the beautiful Scottish Highlands where she lives.

