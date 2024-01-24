Who Is The Traitors’ Harry’s Famous Girlfriend Anna Maynard?

24 January 2024, 17:41

Anna Maynard is a social media influencer as well as a budding singer and presenter
Anna Maynard is a social media influencer as well as a budding singer and presenter. Picture: Getty




Harry from The Traitors is dating TV presenter Anna Maynard – get to know the couple here.

Harry Clark from The Traitors has been in a long-term relationship with Anna Maynard, an Instagram influencer and children’s TV presenter – a job worlds away from her boyfriend’s current deceptive role on BBC One.

Anna and Harry have been in a relationship for nearly two years and she recently had to defend their romance after MailOnline claimed she kissed TikTok creator and Gogglebox star George Baggs.

“Don’t believe anything you see in a news article,” she said in an Instagram post. “Nothing but peace n love round here.”

Who is Harry’s girlfriend Anna, how old is she and where is she from? Here’s everything you need to know.

The Traitors star Harry is in a relationship with Anna Maynard
The Traitors star Harry is in a relationship with Anna Maynard. Picture: Anna Maynard/Instagram

Who is Harry from The Traitors’ girlfriend?

Harry is in a relationship with TV presenter and social media star Anna Maynard from Brighton and they’ve been loved up for almost two whole years. Over on Instagram the couple regularly pack on the PDA on nights out, romantic getaways.

As well as presenting she’s built a name for herself on Instagram and TikTok as a fashion influencer and blogger.

Anna happens to be the sister of pop star Conor Maynard and YouTuber Jack Maynard.

Anna Maynard is a TV presenter
Anna Maynard is a TV presenter. Picture: Getty

What does Anna Maynard do?

Anna is a TV presenter on CBBC’s Got What It Takes, a teens’ singing competition which sees talented youngsters compete to impress celebrity mentors.

She also works as a fashion influencer on social media, with 151k followers on Instagram, 387k on TikTok and over 325k YouTube subscribers. Her star power doesn’t end there; Anna’s a budding singer too and occasionally posts videos of herself singing on her YouTube channel.

How old is Anna Maynard?

Anna is 23 years old, the same age as her The Traitors star beau Harry. In June Anna documented her 23rd birthday celebrations, a night out with her boyfriend and all their friends in London.

Harry’s birthday celebrations were a more wholesome affair in December, a wintry getaway in a cosy cabin to mark the occasion.

Where is Anna Maynard from?

Anna is from Brighton, roughly an hour away form boyfriend Harry who’s from Slough just outside of London.

