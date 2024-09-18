Agatha All Along Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

By Katie Louise Smith

Agatha All Along cast reveal their dream musicals, nightmare performances, perfect fan edit songs and more.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Turns out, it really was Agatha all along... Everyone's favourite shenanigan-loving, chaos-causing, chart-sensation Marvel witch Agatha Harkness (played by the iconiccccc Kathryn Hahn) is back, back, back again – and this time, she's got a whole coven.

Agatha All Along is now streaming on Disney+ and to celebrate the release of the series, Capital Buzz sat down with Kathryn, Joe Locke, Patti LuPone, Aubrey Plaza, Debra Jo Rupp, Sasheer Zamata and Ali Ahn to chat all about their coven of chaos.

Picking their own interview questions, they revealed which cast member they think would be the first to solve a mystery (and which one would be the culprit), manifested their dream movie musical roles (need the Gypsy remake with Patti and Aubrey NEOWWWW), and shared which songs fans should use for fan edits of their characters.

If anyone wants to make Kathryn Hahn's dreams come true by turning 'Hold On Tight To The Broomstick (You Might Fall Off)' into an actual song, please... make it happen x

Agatha All Along is now streaming on Disney+.

