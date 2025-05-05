MAFS Australia insider explains real reason Beth and Teejay quit before Final Vows

5 May 2025, 20:00

MAFS Australia insider explains real reason Beth and Teejay quit before Final Vows
MAFS Australia insider explains real reason Beth and Teejay quit before Final Vows. Picture: Nine

By Abbie Reynolds

It's been revealed that it wasn't MAFS Australia's Beth and Teejay who decided to quit before Final Vows.

It was clear even before the Final Task that Beth and Teejay's relationship wasn't progressing on Married At First Sight Australia. While Beth was all in for Teejay, he just didn't develop the same feelings for her.

Eventually, the couple were seen making the decision to leave the show right before the rest of the cast went on to Final Vows. "I don't ﻿want to stand there, put on another dress like I did on my wedding day, pour my heart out to you, pour my emotions out to you for you to just reject me again," Beth said to Teejay.

However, a MAFS Australia insider has now claimed the couple were actually pushed to leave "in a bid to cut costs".

Beth and Teejay made it to the final commitment ceremony
Beth and Teejay made it to the final commitment ceremony. Picture: Nine

A Yahoo! source revealed: "They both already knew it was over, and as much as Beth was ready to go home, she also would’ve loved a chance to have an empowering moment where she told Teejay just how much he’d hurt her.

They went on: "Producers didn’t think it would be worth the expense of them organising an entire ceremony for this to happen, or make sense to viewers as there would be no suspense to their final decision."

The couples who made it to the final decision all had the 'will they won't they' going for them right until the end - aside from Rhi and Jeff who were clearly perfect for each other.

A second source told the publication that Teejay "would have loved the chance to remain on the show until the very end” because he and Beth had "minimal airtime" throughout the series.

After calling it quits on the show, Beth told 9Entertainment: "Going through the motions of ﻿starting off really strong, having a great connection and then ending the way we did, it was horrible.

"It's definitely not what I expected and to be honest I still don't know where things went wrong."

Whereas Teejay said: "I was struggling to differentiate if this was a really strong friendship or a relationship﻿.

"I understand it's hard to hear that the person you've ﻿spent seven weeks with doesn't see a future outside the experiment. But I didn﻿'t want to lie about how I felt and string her along."

