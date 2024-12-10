The Traitors' Claudia Winkleman reveals huge change for season 3

By Abbie Reynolds

Host Claudia Winkleman has revealed The Traitors UK season 3 is coming with a big change.

Nothing gets us through cold evenings like deceit, trickery and Claudia Winkleman. Luckily for us, The Traitors season 3 has been confirmed to start airing on 1st January, just in time to battle the inevitable January blues.

The show, which includes a huge cash prize, sees a group of strangers try to figure out who among them are 'traitors' trying to keep the cash for themselves. The second season of the show saw one person, Harry Clark, walk away with all the cash after successfully fooling his co-stars.

While they're on the show, the cast also have to take on a number of challenges in order to earn the £120,000 cash prize. But, with the show now being a global phenomenon, it's been revealed changes have been made to keep it fresh.

Claudia Winklemann hosts The Traitors UK. Picture: BBC

In a Q&A with the BBC, Claudia revealed: "What I will tell you is that things are different this year. There are some really exciting things that have changed, which keeps everyone on the toes and feeds into the central premise of trust! I can’t wait for everyone to see."

This comes as no surprise after the first episode of season 2 saw a huge shake up from the first season. In the first-ever episode of The Traitors UK, the contestants were asked to line up in order of who they thought was most likely to win. The bottom two were immediately removed from the competition.

Cognisant of the season 2 players having watched the first season, they were sure to change this feature in the second season. Instead, Claudia had them line up under the same condition but this time once they were shuffled into a line, she said: "Players, you think you know how this game works, you don't.

"As if we'd do the same thing, get in the castle."

New season of The Traitors set to come in 2025

This begs the question, what changes are set of this upcoming third season? "I would love to tell you all about series three, but then I will get fired so I can tell you absolutely nothing," Claudia confirmed in the Q&A.

Talking about how the new players will have watched old seasons, she said: "The new contestants can watch previous series, but that doesn’t mean it will necessarily help them… How can it? Every series has a whole new bunch of players, with different minds, and different interpretations of the game.

"And like any good murder mystery, the plot is always full of twists and turns. There’s one twist this year which will hopefully have viewers on the edge of their seat."

Roll on January 1st!

