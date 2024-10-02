How to apply for Married at First Sight UK

Kieran, Kristina and Polly from MAFS UK 2024. Picture: E4

By Abbie Reynolds

Here's how to be apart of Married At First Sight and all the details you need to apply.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Fancy meeting your future partner at the altar and fighting to make it work? Here are all the details you need to apply to Married at First Sight UK.

In September 2024, after filming earlier in the year, we saw couples like Eve and Charlie, Polly and Adam, Orson and Richelle, and Holly and Alex tie the knot on the day they first met.

MAFS is the ultimate dating experiment, singles paired by relationship experts are given a range of tasks in the hopes they create a long-lasting relationship.

After meeting at the altar they say their vows in front of each other's friends and families before being whisked off to a surprise honeymoon destination. In 2024 some of the honeymoon locations included The Maldives, Jamaica, Italy and Mexico.

Once back in the UK the couples are expected to move in together and meet regularly with the other cast members for dinner parties and commitment ceremonies, which is where the real drama ensues.

Adam and Polly met on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

So, how can you be a part of this experiment? Here are all the details.

How do you apply to be on Married at First Sight UK?

If you're ready to marry a stranger, all you have to do is submit an application form here.

You can only apply if you are over 18 and feel like you're ready for marriage. You have to fill out the short application and give details like you name, age, where you're from etc. followed by a questionnaire.

The closing date for the current application window is February 1st 2025.

Channel 4 have stated that "due to a high volume of applicants, unfortunately we cannot guarantee that we will be able to get back to everyone, but thank you for taking the time to apply".

How can you get on to MAFS UK?

To appear on Married at First Sight UK you need to follow the application process that we have outlined above.

Paul, Mel and Charlene are the experts for MAFS UK 2024. Picture: Channel 4

While the break up rate is high, there have been some successful MAFS couples that have come out of the experiment. Here are a couple of examples:

Tasha Jay and Paul Liba

Tasha and Paul met on Married at First Sight in 2023 and in 2024 they announced that they were moving in with one another. Speaking to Grazia earlier this year, Paul quipped: "The fact we've lasted this long, we're doing something right aren't we?'"

Adam Aveling and Tayah Aveling

After meeting on MAFS UK back in 2021, Adam and Tayah have gone from strength-to-strength and officially tied the knot in 2024 with their 13-month-old daughter present.

Recently Tayah reflected on how they met, saying: "[Adam] and I reminiscing of our time on MAFS, we often forget how we actually met and how unique it is, I often wonder what to say sometimes when we meet people who ask us how we met.. it deffo turns into an interesting conversation."

So, are you willing to marry a stranger?

Read more Married at First Sight here: