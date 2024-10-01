MAFS UK's Eve and Charlie's split confirmed in new pictures

MAFS Eve spotted with NEW girl amid break up rumours. Picture: Channel 4 / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

It's official, Eve and Charlie from MAFS UK have split after a tough time on Married at First Sight.

Since Married at First Sight UK began airing fans have been speculating about Eve and Charlie's split. With Eve's social media suspiciously void of any mention of MAFS, it was rumoured that she left the show early.

Now, it seems the end of the MAFS couple has been cemented after Eve was spotted in an airport with her arms around a woman, who was not Charlie.

The couple had a turbulent time on their honeymoon which was full of rows meaning they spent most of their time alone.

Their first commitment ceremony looked like a fresh start for the pair, but after Eve refused to move into their apartment and to take part in their first task, it looked like things weren't going to work out.

In the last episode viewers saw Eve say: "I just don't think we're healthy for each other."

Have Eve and Charlie from MAFS UK broken up?

Eve and Charlie had a 'instant connection' at their wedding. Picture: Channel 4

And now in pictures obtained by the tabloids, Eve has been seen with her arms around a woman in Ibiza's airport. An onlooker said that they were seen kissing "multiple times".

The onlooker said: "As a fan of MAFS UK I was shocked to see Eve with her hand around someone else other than Charlie. I was really rooting for them and they were one of my favourite couples."

This is a slight spoiler as since the show is still airing we haven't found out whether or not Charlie and Eve's marriage was a success.

Eve captioned this picture: "Somebody making me smile the whole weekend". Picture: Instagram

However, Eve has not hidden the fact that she has someone else on the scene. On her Instagram, she's shared a range of pictures that suggest she has a new woman.

She captioned a recent post, "Somebody making me smile the whole weekend", and shared another post of her lovingly holding hands with a mystery person.

Reddit users were quick to notice with one viewer saying: "On Instagram she clearly has a girlfriend (look at her most recent post and comments), she has also posted nothing about MAFS at all.

"I have a feeling she may have dropped out of the show early or something bad happened as she doesn’t even acknowledge that she’s on it?"

Charlie has said she's "surrounded by so much love". Picture: Instagram

Charlie hasn't commented on the pictures of Eve but she has been responding to some questions in a Instagram Q&A. In a cryptic reply, she also hinted to the end of her relationship with Eve.

A fan asked, "Have you found love yet?" and she replied saying, "I'm surrounded by so much love".

Another asked, "Are you currently in love?" and she said, "That would be telling" followed by an upside down smiley face.

