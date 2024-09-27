MAFS UK’s Holly and her before and after break-up transformation

MAFS UK's Holly has shared her dramatic 'before and after'. Picture: Instagram: @hollylouiseditchfield/TikTok: @hd7girlx

By Tiasha Debray

Married at First Sight UK’s Holly Ditchfield looks vastly different now than she did at 20 when she had her second child. Here are the before and after photos.

Married at First Sight UK’s Holly Ditchfield may be part of one of the most controversial couples from this year's new cast.

The experts Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson, paired Holly up with Alex Henry which caused controversy because Holly is a mother of two and Alex had a preference for a woman without children.

Holly revealed on the show that she had her first child at just 16 years of age and her second at 20 years old. In 2022 the reality star shared a video of the extreme ‘glow up’ (her own words), she had after leaving the father of her children.

The experts paired Holly and Alex together on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

The 29-year-old beautician posted a TikTok two years ago highlighting how she had changed her look after leaving her ex, with the video showing a photo of a very different-looking Holly.

The text on the screen read: “HIM: You’re never going to meet anyone looking like that,” loosely quoting a sentiment probably expressed to her by her ex-partner.

The image then changed to a more recent photo of the MAFS bride, where her hair was longer and darker and she was dressed differently with a completely contrasting glamorous make-up look.

She captioned the video, “Shoutout to my baby dad that you couldn’t faze me,” using the hashtag #glowup next to it. Holly seems incredibly proud of her new look and filled with confidence, which has endeared her to her fans, especially as she’s opened up about her insecurities on the reality dating show.

Holly revealed on the show that, after having two children, her partner “didn’t find her attractive anymore.”

Since then Holly has been in a series of very toxic relationships, as she opened up to expert Charlene saying: “One relationship I was in, I was told I had to lose weight. So I’ve always doubted how a man would look at me, I never thought I fit into the criteria”

Whilst she and her on-screen husband Alex have butted heads several times, attraction is the one thing that hasn’t been an issue between them.

Holly is 29 years old. Picture: Instagram: @hollylouiseditchfield

