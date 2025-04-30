Drag Race fans urge RuPaul to strip Tyra's crown after "nasty" Jiggly Caliente comments

30 April 2025, 17:53

Drag Race fans urge RuPaul to strip Tyra&squot;s crown after "nasty" Jiggly Caliente comments
Drag Race fans urge RuPaul to strip Tyra's crown after "nasty" Jiggly Caliente comments. Picture: VH1, LogoTV
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Jiggly Caliente passed away on April 27, 2025 after a leg amputation and Tyra has since made light of her death.

RuPaul's Drag Race fans are asking RuPaul to step in after season 2 winner Tyra made fun of Jiggly Caliente's death.

On Sunday (April 27), Bianca Castro-Arabejo, who is best known as beloved RuPaul's Drag Race star Jiggly Caliente, passed away aged just 44 years old. On April 24th, Jiggly had to have her leg amputated due to a severe infection and her family announced that the Drag Race Philippines judge had died in hospital three days later.

In a statement, they wrote: "Bianca passed away peacefully on April 27, 2025, at 4:42 am, surrounded by her loving family and close friends. A luminous presence in the worlds of entertainment and advocacy, Jiggly Caliente was celebrated for her infectious energy, fierce wit, and unwavering authenticity."

In the wake of Jiggly's death, many friends, Drag Race stars and loved ones have shared moving tributes to Jiggly. However, season 2 winner Tyra (formerly Tyra) Sanchez has posted a series of nasty tweets similar to what she posted after The Vivienne's death.

Now, people are asking RuPaul to remove Tyra's title from her after she disrespected both late Drag Race stars.

Jiggly Caliente for RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 6
Jiggly Caliente for RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 6. Picture: VH1

Taking to X on April 27, Jaremi Carey, formerly known as PhiPhi O'Hara shared an emotional post in honour of Jiggly. He wrote: "You were and will always be my best friend". He also ended the post by saying: "I love you Jiggly, please know I will never forget you and will see you again one day."

Tyra then responded by making fun of Jiggly's death and amputation in a series of offensive tweets. Her comments come after she also made fun of RuPaul's Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne after she passed away in January.

At the time of The Vivienne's death, people petitioned for Tyra to be stripped of her crown and now they're asking RuPaul to intervene and officially remove Tyra's title following her recent disrespectful comments about Jiggly.

One person tweeted: "Come on @RuPaul @RuPaulsDragRace isn't it time for Tyra Sanchez to be stripped of the crown. This vile human constantly saying awful things about queens who have left us way too early."

Another added: "Can DragRace just revoke Tyra‘s crown and give it to Jujubee?"

However, other fans argued that it's better just to ignore Tyra. One person tweeted: "people wanting rupaul charles to denounce tyra sanchez, no baby because that would be feeding into her desire to get attention."

Another said: "Do NOT engage with Tyra. Block her, mute her, do not give her one second of your attention because that is exactly what she wants."

As it stands, Ru is yet to directly address Tyra's comments. However, when Tyra originally mocked The Vivienne's death, RuPaul shared an old clip of her slapping Tyra as part of a Drag Race skit to her TikTok page.

Our thoughts go out to Jiggly's friends, family and loved ones at this time.

